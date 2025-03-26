Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Five years after lockdown: Is India prepared for another health crisis?

Five years after lockdown: Is India prepared for another health crisis?

In the years that followed, government spending on healthcare has remained abysmally low

HEALTHCARE, HOSPITAL
Premium

Lessons of the last pandemic have prompted discussions on the need for sustained healthcare investments

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Five years ago, on March 25, 2020, India came to a standstill as the first nationwide lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of Covid.
 
The pandemic was an undeniable stress test for healthcare systems across the globe, exposing weaknesses and forcing nations to rethink their preparedness.
 
Five years later, it is time to assess whether India is better prepared for another public health crisis.
 
The Covid outbreak initially exposed India’s healthcare vulnerabilities. Hospitals were overwhelmed, oxygen shortages turned deadly, and an overburdened workforce struggled to keep pace. However, the system geared up to the challenges later, particularly with its
Topics : Coronavirus Health crisis healthcare

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon