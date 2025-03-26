Five years after lockdown: Is India prepared for another health crisis?

Five years ago, on March 25, 2020, India came to a standstill as the first nationwide lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of Covid.

The pandemic was an undeniable stress test for healthcare systems across the globe, exposing weaknesses and forcing nations to rethink their preparedness.

Five years later, it is time to assess whether India is better prepared for another public health crisis.

The Covid outbreak initially exposed India’s healthcare vulnerabilities. Hospitals were overwhelmed, oxygen shortages turned deadly, and an overburdened workforce struggled to keep pace. However, the system geared up to the challenges later, particularly with its