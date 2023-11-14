Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Nine states record higher inflation rates compared to national average

Among the advanced economies, only the UK has recorded higher prices compared to India

inflation

Representative Image

Samreen Wani New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 1:01 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As many as nine states have recorded a higher rate of inflation compared to the national average in October.

While the average Indian consumer’s cost of living rose by 4.87 per cent in October compared to the previous year, it increased by 6.47 per cent in Odisha, 6.25 per cent in Rajasthan, and 6.02 per cent in Haryana. States like Bihar, Karnataka, Punjab, Telangana, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh—all of which have a higher inflation rate than the national average—recorded a price rise between 5.06 per cent and 5.63 per cent.

chart
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, India’s overall inflation rate is lower than South Africa and Russia, two key emerging market peers in the BRICS grouping of nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa). Prices rose by 5.4 per cent in South Africa and by 6.69 per cent in Russia. China, on the other hand, recorded a negative inflation of -0.2 per cent compared to the same period last year, an indication of a weak economic recovery since the pandemic.

Among the advanced economies, only the UK has recorded higher prices compared to India. While the UK reported retail inflation of 6.7 per cent and the USA of 3.7 per cent (as of September), it was at 3.3 per cent in Japan, 3.8 per cent in Germany, and 4 per cent in France in October.


Also Read

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Sri Lankan President presents budget, says economy not out of crisis yet

Delhi earns Rs 525 cr in Diwali with 30 mn liquor bottles sold in 2 weeks

Retail inflation falls again in October, hits 5-month low of 4.87%

Govt policy tailwinds to drive 15% CAGR in India's defence production

India asks Opec to ensure oil market stability for global economy's benefit

Topics : Inflation economy Indian Economy

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 1:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTorrent Power Share PriceND vs NZ Semi FinalVirat KohliAyodhya DeepotsavSalman Khan | Tiger 3World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first timeG Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyasIndian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci studyPalm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon