JUST IN
MCX Gold may scale Rs 53,350 as trend turns positive; Silver eyes Rs 63,725
Mehul Kothari recommends to buy Jubilant Ingrevia, Whirlpool; Check Why
MCX Crude Oil may re-test Rs 7,700 soon; Natural Gas needs to hold Rs 518
Upside for Gold capped around Rs 52,570; Silver to test hurdle at Rs 60,800
Upside for crude oil capped at Rs 7,700; Natural Gas faces hurdle at Rs 492
MCX Gold, Silver futures may stay rangebound; check key levels here
MCX Crude Oil resistance seen at Rs 7,435; Natural Gas faces Rs 515-hurdle
MCX Gold, Silver futures likely to trade rangebound this week
MCX Crude Oil can dip to Rs 6,200; Natural Gas futures seen testing Rs 420
Pivot point at 50,350 for MCX Gold this week; Silver may see volatility
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Weekly Technical
Gold trading at Rs 52,160 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 62,000 per kg
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Strong support for MCX Crude Oil seen at Rs 6,850, Natural Gas at Rs 475

On the upside, MCX Crude Oil November futures can jump to Rs 7,250-level, whereas Natural Gas futures can gain momentum above Rs 510-level.

Topics
commodity trading | Commodity derivatives | Crude Oil Prices

Rex Cano  |  Mumbai 

markets, stock market, brokers, brokerages, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain

The MCX Crude Oil November futures are seen testing support around the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily chart. Similarly, Natural Gas futures are testing support around the 20-DMA. Hence, a short-term pullback in these energy based commodity seems possible.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on commodity trading

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 10:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.