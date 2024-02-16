Outward FDI rises 25.7% to $2.1 billion in January, shows RBI data

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments rose by 25.7 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to $2.09 billion in January 2024, compared to over $1.66 billion in January 2023.

Sequentially, they declined from $2.5 billion in December 2023, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components – equity, loans, and guarantees.

The equity commitments rose to $760.9 million in January 2024 from $597.4 million in January 2023. It was lower than the $834.7 million recorded in December 2023.

Debt commitments increased to $306.2 million in January 2023 from $215.6 million a year ago. However, it more than halved from $687.9 million in December 2023.

Guarantees for overseas units rose to $1.02 billion in January this year from $854.1 million in January 2023. They were also up marginally compared to $988.4 million in December 2023, RBI data showed.