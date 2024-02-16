Rating agencies need to review their framework, says CEA Nageswaran

There is a need for credit rating agencies to review their rating framework as they play a key role in encouraging spillovers because their ratings transmit from one country to other countries, creating contagion effects for financial institutions, said Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran.

Responding to a question on the need for rating agencies to relook at their framework, Nageswaran said, “The role that they (rating agencies) played in the propagation of the crisis was very evident in 2008, rating both in mis-valuing the collateralised damages and then later on downgrading them (the countries) in one swoop.”

Nageswaran was speaking in Mumbai at the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode's inaugural annual conference on macroeconomics, banking, and finance.

Speaking at the event, Nageswaran said that rating agencies downgrade a country after the fundamentals of the nation have already deteriorated, and it is time for the country to start rebuilding.

He also noted that countries should set monetary policies according to the needs of their domestic economy as the interests of global financial institutions and their clients tend to accentuate the spillovers for developing economies.

Further speaking on globalisation, Nageswaran said that he wasn’t very sure about the world economy becoming more fragmented, contrary to general belief.

"In terms of global trade volumes, it is very difficult to disentangle the effects of economic slowdown and the fact that there could be trade restrictions, both of the tariff variety and non-tariff variety. Of course, countries are focusing on friend-shoring and reshoring; all those things are definitely happening. So, it is not that we are in the golden era of globalisation. But, based on trade data, it is difficult to make out the case that we are definitely becoming more fragmented," Nageswaran said.

In this context, he said that de-risking economies from Chinese supply is going to be a long process.

“When we talk of de-risking from the China supply chain, we should be under no illusion that it is not something that can be achieved at the speed with which you can put out a tweet. It is going to take much longer," Nageswaran added.