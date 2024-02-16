Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Karnataka govt announces Rs 100 cr for makeover of 'birthplace' of Hanuman

Karnataka budget 2024: The announcement was made during the 15th budget presentation by Congress Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio of the state

MB Patil, Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar

The announcement was made during the 15th budget presentation by Congress Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka government, on Friday, allocated Rs 100 crore to turn Anjanadri hills into a tourist hotspot. The place is considered to be the birthplace of Hindu deity Hanuman.

The announcement was made during the 15th budget presentation by Congress Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the state's finance portfolio.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Anjanadri hill and surrounding areas of Koppal district hold mythological and historical importance. Rs 100 crore will be provided to develop tourism in these areas," Siddaramaiah said during the speech in the state Assembly.

BJP govt had also announced a plan

Notably, the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Basavaraj Bommai had also made a similar announcement during the 2022 budget presentation. Bommai had drawn a plan to invest Rs 100 crore to develop the hills, located in Hampi, in the Anegondi area.

Bommai had said at the time that an invitation to tender had been put out.

Anjanadri hills named after Hanuman

The hills are named after Anjaneya, which is another name for Hanuman in Hindu mythology. According to the legend, he was born to Anjana, his mother and is named so.

The hills are located in Karnataka’s Koppal district, which was known as Kishkinda, the kingdom of the vanaras, according to the mythology.

During the speech, Siddaramaiah also defended his government’s schemes while attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre. He said that though this budget is a revenue deficit budget, his government has increased the budgetary allocation for welfare programmes to Rs 1.2 trillion.

"Further, I have successfully ensured fiscal consolidation by keeping the fiscal deficit within 3 per cent of GSDP and total outstanding liabilities within 25 per cent of the GSDP," he said, while expressing confidence of achieving revenue surplus after the next two years.

The state’s total budget outlay stands at Rs 3.71 trillion.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Interim Budget 2024 unveils growth path with fiscal prudence: Economists

MGNREGA scheme led to decline in gender wage gap in rural India: ILO

India resumes buying Russian Sokol oil after 2-month hiatus: Report

India's economic growth may exceed 6% for rest of the decade: Goldman Sachs

National highway projects continue to ride in first gear, shows data

MSP of wheat and paddy: How the two states Punjab and Haryana fared

Topics : Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah Karnataka Budget BS Web Reports Karnataka government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon