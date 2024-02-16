Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Foreign exchange reserves snaps two-week gaining streak, shows RBI data

The reserves fell by $5.27 billion in the reporting week, their steepest fall in a month, after having risen by a total of $6.36 billion in the prior two weeks

US dollar

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's foreign exchange reserves snapped a two-week gaining streak and stood at $617.23 billion as of Feb. 9, coming off a one-month high, data from the central bank showed on Friday.
The reserves fell by $5.27 billion in the reporting week, their steepest fall in a month, after having risen by a total of $6.36 billion in the prior two weeks.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervenes in the foreign exchange market to curb excess volatility in the rupee.
Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the RBI's intervention as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.
Foreign exchange reserves also include India's reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.
In the week that the foreign exchange data pertains, the rupee fell 0.1% against the dollar and traded in a range of 82.8875 and 83.0700.
The domestic currency settled at 83.0150 on Friday, little changed for this week.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Forex reserves increase by $1.153 bn to $585.895 bn, shows RBI data

Forex reserves jump by $9.11 bn to $615.97 bn for week ending Dec 15: RBI

Forex reserves rise by $4.47 bn to $620.44 bn in week ending Dec 22: RBI

India's forex exchange reserves rise to 11-week high of $595 billion

Forex reserves increase $591 million to $616.7 billion, shows RBI data

Rating agencies need to review their framework, says CEA Nageswaran

Karnataka govt announces Rs 100 cr for makeover of 'birthplace' of Hanuman

MGNREGA scheme led to decline in gender wage gap in rural India: ILO

India resumes buying Russian Sokol oil after 2-month hiatus: Report

India's economic growth may exceed 6% for rest of the decade: Goldman Sachs

Topics : Reserve Bank of India foreign exchange Forex reserves RBI finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon