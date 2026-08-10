Panel asks Mospi to examine feasibility of statutory status for NSC again

The Standing Committee on Finance, chaired by Bhartruhari Mahtab, on Monday reiterated in two separate reports tabled in Parliament its recommendation that the feasibility of granting statutory status to the National Statistical Commission (NSC) be examined by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi). Both the 38th Report, on the “Performance Review of the National Statistical Commission”, and the 42nd Report, on the Ministry's Demands for Grants (2026-27), were presented to the Lok Sabha and laid in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. In each report, the committee's recommendation on statutory status was placed in the chapter on observations in respect of which replies of the government had not been accepted by the committee.

The committee further observed that the existence of different data producers, including a growing number of private data providers, creates the possibility of discrepancies between their statistical estimates and those published by the NSC, particularly for key indicators like GDP. “These potential inconsistencies, which can undermine stakeholder confidence, are largely a result of the NSC's lack of statutory authority to enforce uniform standards and methodologies across all data producers, including those in the private sector,” it noted.

Saurabh Garg had told Business Standard in an interaction in June that the present arrangement of the NSC is working well. “The NSC has been functioning effectively. It has been making its recommendations from time to time. And there does not seem to be any immediate requirement for making any changes,” he said.

The committee stated that the Ministry has not furnished any convincing justification for not examining the issue of granting statutory status to the NSC. It added that the existing functions and autonomy of the Commission “do not obviate the need for providing statutory backing to an institution entrusted with guiding and coordinating the country's statistical system.”

The panel recalled that the Rangarajan Commission (2000) had recommended a permanent statutory body for official statistics, but the NSC, established in 2005, “was never given this legislative framework.”

On the Rangarajan Commission recommendations, the Ministry informed the committee that its report contained 623 recommendations, and that after review, 98 recommendations are being treated as implemented, and the remaining 30 as closed/dropped due to feasibility considerations. Hence, “no recommendation of Rangarajan Commission is pending for action.”

The 42nd Report also covered the ISI Bill, 2026, on which the committee recommended wider and more structured consultations with the relevant stakeholders so that “the core academic autonomy and independent functioning of the Institute are fully preserved.”

“The Committee further recommend that an implementation roadmap be prepared to address the concerns raised by them and to facilitate a smooth transition to the proposed framework,” it added.

It further reiterated its recommendation that a comprehensive AI integration strategy for the National Statistical System be developed, while noting the Ministry's initiatives through the Data Innovation Lab and the Model Context Protocol (MCP).

The report examined a budgetary shortfall, with Mospi allocated ₹4,522.25 crore against a projected budgetary demand of ₹5,826.11 crore. The Ministry itself conceded that reduced funding could lead to “a loss of sub-national data granularity” and hinder digital transformation. The panel asked Mospi to ensure optimal utilisation of available funds and seek more through Supplementary Demands for Grants if needed.

On infrastructure monitoring, the committee noted that as of January 31, 2026, out of 1,702 ongoing Central Sector projects monitored on the PAIMANA portal, 1,105 were reported as delayed. “The Committee view this level of delay as a matter of serious concern, particularly in view of the cascading impact of time overruns on cost escalation, asset productivity and public resource efficiency,” it said.