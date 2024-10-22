Panic buying sends vegetable prices soaring in Odisha as Cyclone Dana nears

Business Standard
Local vendors have attributed the price hike to scarcity of potato-laden trucks and the anticipation of further disruptions if the cyclone makes landfall

Vegetable vendors | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

The price of vegetables including potato and onion has increased in Odisha markets as consumers resorted to panic buying amid IMD's prediction of a cyclone hitting the Odisha coast, traders said on Tuesday.

At Chhatra Bazaar in Cuttack, the price of potato has increased from Rs 30 to Rs 50 per kg on Tuesday. The price of onion has also increased to Rs 60 per kg from Rs 40 in the market, which is one of the largest vegetable markets in Odisha.

Tomato is being sold for Rs 80 to 100 in the local markets in Bhubaneswar, traders said.

 

The price of other vegetables like bins, brinjal, ladyfinger, cauliflower has also increased by Rs 10 to 20 per kilogramme.

There was a huge rush in the vegetable markets as consumers wanted to store sufficient amounts of vegetables especially potato and onion in view of the cyclone, which is expected to hit Odisha coast by October 25.

"We don't know how the market will be after the cyclone hits the state. If the supply chain is disrupted, it may lead to further increase in the price. So, I bought a sufficient amount of potato and onion for my family," said Nibedita Behera, a housewife from Cuttack.

Local vendors have attributed the price hike to scarcity of potato-laden trucks and the anticipation of further disruptions if the cyclone makes landfall.

"We bought potatoes with a hiked price from the wholesale market... There is a shortfall in the supply compared to the demand, so the price has gone up," a trader from Chhatra Bazaar said.

Meanwhile, Odisha Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra warned that strong action will be taken against traders, who will indulge in black marketing and illegal hoarding of essential consumable items.

"I have directed our departmental officials to conduct raids on markets to check illegal hoarding of vegetables," he said.

Patra said he has called a meeting with traders this afternoon to appeal to them to cooperate with the government during this period.

The minister also appealed to the people not to resort to panic buying as the state has a sufficient amount of vegetables and food items.

On Monday, while holding a cyclone preparedness meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had instructed concerned officials to check black marketing of the essential goods.


Topics : vegetable prices Odisha economy Cyclone in Odisha Vegetables

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

