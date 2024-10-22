Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / India's attempts fail against rivals as US diverts trade from China: Study

India's attempts fail against rivals as US diverts trade from China: Study

India also hasn't been able to attract a greater portion of global foreign direct investment, even as FDI flows to China plummet, the Oxford Economics study said

manufacturing, shipping, containers, ships, ports, port

Between 2017 and 2023, India’s total share in US imports rose by 0.6 per cent points to 2.7 per cent while mainland China’s portion dropped by around 8 per cent | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Preeti Soni

India’s attempts at boosting its manufacturing sector by capitalizing on the US-China trade war have fallen short, according to a new study, with other Asian rivals benefiting to a much greater extent from escalating tensions between the world’s biggest economies. 
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Between 2017 and 2023, India’s total share in US imports rose by 0.6 per cent points to 2.7 per cent while mainland China’s portion dropped by around 8 per cent points to under 14 per cent, according to Oxford Economics. The biggest beneficiary from the trade diversion in the region has been Vietnam, whose total share in US imports grew by 1.7 per cent points to 3.7 per cent in the period. 
 

Taiwan and South Korea have also made greater strides than India, increasing their share of US imports by 1 per cent point and 0.7 per cent points, respectively, according to Oxford.

The study underscores the uphill task facing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he attempts to boost the country’s lagging manufacturing sector, whose share of gross domestic product has remained broadly stagnant at 17 per cent for over a decade. The research also implies that India may struggle to make significant gains if Donald Trump returns as US president and follows through with a threat to impose a 60 per cent tariff on Chinese goods. 

“The US-China trade war so far has improved India’s export prospects only to a limited extent, dashing hopes that an escalation of the conflict could boost the lagging manufacturing sector,” Alexandra Hermann, an economist at Oxford Economics wrote in a note. “India’s export strengths largely lie in sectors of the ‘old economy’, where growth potential is limited and competition is fierce.”

More From This Section

Indian economy, Economy

Indian economy to grow 7-7.2% in FY25 on strong govt spending: Deloitte

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Boosting macro fundamentals best defense against global risks: RBI Dy Guv

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

India well positioned to capitalise on growth opportunities: FM Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

FM Sitharaman highlights India's process, governance reforms for investors

Ayodhya Diwali Festival

Amid slackness, RBI report confident of festive season boost to economy


India has made substantial advances in boosting electronic exports to the US, but its imports of components from China have surged as well, suggesting there’s little value added to domestic manufacturing. According to Oxford, China accounted for about a third of India’s imports of electronics, machinery and chemicals & pharmaceuticals in 2023. For components such as certain semiconductor devices, as much as 67 per cent of India’s imports came from China.

“This leaves India at risk of becoming subject to US trade restrictions, with other third countries such as Vietnam already experiencing greater US protectionism,” Oxford said in its report.

India also hasn’t been able to attract a greater portion of global foreign direct investment, even as FDI flows to China plummet, it said.

Also Read

Pakistan economy, Pakistan, IMF

Pakistan secures new $7 billion loan from IMF offering breather for govt

share market

Asian shares edge higher, markets hope for dovish stance from Powell

global economy

Asia's factory activity expands in June on solid momentum in global economy

China flag

China's June new home prices rise at slowest pace in five months: Survey

Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb

Pak Parliament passes tax-laden budget ahead of talks on fresh IMF loan

Topics : Asia economy Indian Economy US China trade war India trade India manufacturing growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon