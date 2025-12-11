Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Parl panel asks govt to scale up Bharat Small Modular Reactors platform

Parl panel asks govt to scale up Bharat Small Modular Reactors platform

It has recommended that NPCIL, with the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), fast-track the development and deployment of advanced indigenous reactors

The committee said policy, regulatory and procedural bottlenecks are contributing to delays and higher costs in nuclear power projects, and there is a need to bring about reforms to accelerate nuclear capacity expansion.

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

A parliamentary panel has asked the government to ramp up the development of the Bharat Small Modular Reactors (BSMR) platform and conduct a review of the roadmap for large-capacity reactors to ensure technological self-reliance and competitiveness, and alignment with India’s three-stage nuclear programme.
 
The Committee on Public Undertakings, in its report on Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), highlighted the need to enhance India’s nuclear reactor capacities to match global standards and reduce dependence on foreign technologies.
 
“The committee recommended granting high national priority to indigenous nuclear reactor research and development (R&D) with assured long-term funding, setting clear time-bound milestones and establishing dedicated advanced design and testing facilities,” the panel said in its report tabled in Lok Sabha.
 
 
The committee, headed by Member of Parliament Baijayant Panda, said that India’s overall nuclear power capacity remains below global leaders due to slower scaling and past technological constraints. 

It has recommended that NPCIL, with the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), fast-track the development and deployment of advanced indigenous reactors, expand indigenisation of nuclear equipment manufacturing and establish a clear technology roadmap with global benchmarking.
 
India has set a target of ramping up domestic nuclear power generation capacity from the existing 8,900 megawatt (MW) to 100,000 MW by 2047. The government is in the process of bringing about legislative changes to boost private sector participation in the nuclear energy sector, including setting up nuclear plants.
 
The committee said policy, regulatory and procedural bottlenecks are contributing to delays and higher costs in nuclear power projects, and there is a need to bring about reforms to accelerate nuclear capacity expansion.
 
“The committee recommended introduction of a streamlined single-window clearance system, restoration of fiscal and tax incentives, greater financial and administrative autonomy for NPCIL and inclusion of nuclear power within national green finance frameworks,” the report said.
 
In order to ensure faster project implementation, the panel also stressed the importance of improved nuclear liability insurance mechanisms, stronger state government coordination, timely infrastructure and water provisioning, and enhanced support for local employment.

Topics : General Atomics central government indian government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

