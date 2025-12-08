SC declines to intervene in IndiGo cancellations, cites govt action

Monday, December 08, 2025 | 06:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a petition seeking its intervention over mass flight cancellations by IndiGo, noting that the Union government had already taken steps to address the issue.
 
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant, with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, said it was aware that the cancellations had caused widespread disruption. 
“It is indeed a serious matter. Lakhs of passengers are stranded at airports across the country. We know the government has taken cognisance of the situation and is acting on it. Many travellers may have urgent health or personal commitments,” the CJI observed. 
 
An advocate mentioned the matter before the court, flagging that cancellations were being made without adequate notice to passengers. He claimed that around 2,500 flights had been delayed, affecting travellers at nearly 95 airports nationwide.
 
Another petition was also filed on Monday before the Delhi High Court, seeking directions to the Centre and the airline to provide support and a refund to the people affected by flight cancellations. The court will hear the plea on December 10.
 
On Monday alone, IndiGo reportedly cancelled more than 250 flights from Delhi and Bengaluru, including 134 services in the capital and 117 from Bengaluru, as the airline’s operational disruptions entered their seventh day, according to PTI.
 
The cancellations, which began on December 2, have drawn criticism from passengers and government authorities. IndiGo has attributed the disruptions to recent changes in pilot duty time and flight safety regulations.

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

