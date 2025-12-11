Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 08:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Tariff, immigration hurdles hurting Indo-US economic ties: US lawmaker

Tariff, immigration hurdles hurting Indo-US economic ties: US lawmaker

Trump warned of possible new tariffs on India's rice exports, accusing New Delhi of "dumping" cheap rice into the American market and harming US farmers

US lawmaker Pramila Jayapal

Jayapal pointed to ongoing tariff challenges impacting both countries, stressing their consequences for businesses and consumers | Image: X/@RepJayapal

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

United States Representative Pramila Jayapal raised concerns over trade barriers and immigration policies affecting India-US economic and people-to-people ties. Her remarks came during the House Foreign Affairs South and Central Asia Subcommittee's hearing titled 'The US-India Strategic Partnership

Jayapal pointed to ongoing tariff challenges impacting both countries, stressing their consequences for businesses and consumers. She said, "We also are facing challenges around tariffs, both here in the United States and in India. These tariffs are damaging India's economy and also hurting American businesses and consumers."

To underline the issue, she cited the experience of a long-standing family business in her home state. "Just last week, I heard from a fifth-generation family-owned company in Washington State that relies on agricultural products from India that can't be sourced at scale in the United States. They told me that these tariffs are the greatest threat to their business in over 120 years, and they're looking at either downsizing or offshoring their production to meet increased costs," she said.

 

Jayapal then linked these trade concerns to broader disruptions in bilateral ties, criticising recent immigration policies. "Meanwhile, this president has threatened people-to-people ties by shutting down legal pathways to immigrate, reminiscent of a legacy of discriminatory quotas that made it extremely difficult for Indians to immigrate in the first place," she said.

Her concerns over tariffs came as trade tensions escalated further following comments by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday. Trump warned of possible new tariffs on India's rice exports, accusing New Delhi of "dumping" cheap rice into the American market and harming US farmers. His remarks were made during a White House meeting where he also announced a USD 12 billion aid package for American agricultural producers.

Also Read

US Lawmaker Bill Huizenga

India one of the fastest-growing major economies, says US Representative

India US Trade

US trade team may press India on greater market access in agri products

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India-US trade talks progressing, US team in Delhi for negotiations: Goyal

Trucks transporting goods near Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai, India

US, India hold high-level talks to reset ties as trade deal remains elusive

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump hints at additional tariffs on Indian rice as trade talks drag

During the meeting, several US farmers complained that low-cost imports from India, Vietnam and Thailand were driving down domestic prices. Responding to these concerns, Trump questioned why additional duties had not been imposed on India and said he would "take care" of the alleged dumping, signalling that fresh tariffs could soon be considered.

These developments came as a US trade delegation was already in India on December 10-11 for negotiations that have struggled to yield substantial progress. The ongoing talks have been weighed down by disagreements over market access and tariff measures, deepening strain in the trade relationship.

The United States had earlier imposed 50 per cent tariffs on most Indian goods in August 2025 amid broader trade disputes and concerns over India's purchases of Russian oil. Trump's latest warning has added fresh uncertainty to already difficult negotiations, heightening the risk of further trade friction between the two countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The share of personal wealth held by the 0.001 per cent rose from around 3.8 per cent of all wealth in 1995 to nearly 6.1 per cent in 2025.

Top 10% own two-thirds of India's wealth, bottom 50% hold 6.4%: Reportpremium

Piyush Goyal

FTA talks with Oman, NZ in last leg, EU deal near closure: Piyush Goyal

ILlustration;Binay Sinha

GSTAT state benches may miss December rollout as staffing, infra lag

The National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) plan to switch to satellite-based toll collection system will not just eliminate the physical toll booths and the road congestion, but will also offer a significant opportunity to insurance companies

NHAI debt down to ₹2.39 trn; ministry says loans to be repaid by 2050

gdp growth economy economic

ADB raises India's growth forecast by 70 bps to 7.2% on consumption boost

Topics : US India relations Indo-US ties Indo-US partnership US Senate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmit Shah Defends SIRGold-Silver Price TodayApple Noida StoreDigital Ad FraudEicher Motors Share PriceGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon