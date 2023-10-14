close
Passenger handling increases by 22% to 460,000 in Sept in Guwahati airport

The international airport also handled almost 4,000 air traffic movements in September, which is 19 per cent higher than that (3,216) in that month in 2022, he said

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2023 | 8:08 PM IST
The Guwahati airport has handled 4.6 lakh passengers in September, an increase of 22 per cent compared to the same month last year, Chief Airport Officer Utpal Baruah said on Saturday.
The international airport also handled almost 4,000 air traffic movements in September, which is 19 per cent higher than that (3,216) in that month in 2022, he said.
The airport handled 4.6 lakh passengers in September. This is 22 per cent higher than the previous year's 3,58,297 in the same month last year, Baruah told reporters.
The Guwahati airport has witnessed movement of over 610 private or chartered flights since April this year as activities of the government, business and others have increased considerably in comparison to those in the previous year.
The airport witnessed 186 non-scheduled flight movements in April, 114 in May, 72 in June, 46 in July, 47 in August and 144 in September, the Chief Airport Officer said.
Several such flights have been operated also in October from the Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.
Airport officials said the number of chartered flights has increased considerably compared to that in the same period of 2022.
"It has been repeatedly established that this Airport has a huge potential for growth and indicates the North East as an emerging market," Baruah said claiming that it is the most convenient and reliable mode of transportation from this region.
The airport is being run by Guwahati International Airport Limited, a special purpose vehicle of Adani Enterprises Limited.

First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 8:08 PM IST

