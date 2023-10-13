Over 1.94 million new workers enrolled under ESI Scheme in August

The provisional payroll data of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) revealed that 19.42 lakh new employees were added under the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) scheme in August 2023, said a press release by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Friday.

According to the official release, around 24,849 new establishments have been registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the ESIC in August 2023, thus ensuring more coverage.

The data evidently reveals that more jobs have been generated for the youth of the nation as out of the total 19.42 lakh employees added during August.

The new registrations include 9.22 lakh employees up to the age group of 25 years which is 47.48 of the total employees, said the press release.

The gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that the net enrolment of female members has been 3.73 lakh in August 2023, added the press release.

The data further shows that a total of 75 transgender employees also got registered under the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Scheme in August 2023 which shows that ESIC is committed towards delivering its benefits to every section of the society.