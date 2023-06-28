The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, is looking for qualified individuals to apply for a variety of non-teaching positions at the Institute. Until June 30 (at 5:00 p.m.), interested candidates can submit applications for the vacancies on the official recruitment website online.iitg.ac.in/recruitment. The recruitment notifications can be found at the official website of IIT Guwahati on iitg.ac.in.The motive of the recruitment campaign is to fill 35 non-teaching positions, with 22 Junior Technical Superintendent positions and 13 Junior Assistant positions available in the institute.IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria • Age Limit- The age for the post of Junior Technical Superintendent is till 30 years while the age for Junior Assistant is up to 27 years. For regular IIT Guwahati employees, there is no upper age limit, and contractual employees must adhere to the Institute's age requirements. • Educational Qualification- 1. Junior Technical Director: A candidate must have a good academic record and either a B.Tech/BE/Post Graduate Degree or a B.Sc. with two years of relevant experience in a relevant field or a Diploma in Engineering with three years of experience in a relevant field. 2. Junior Assistant: Junior Assistant: A candidate must have a bachelor's degree and should know office software. • Application Fee- An application fee of Rs 300 is payable by General and OBC category applicants while SC/ST/PwD applicants need to pay a charge of Rs 150. Fees for applications are not required for women applicants. IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023: Steps to ApplyFor more details, applicants are suggested to go to the official website. But apart from this applicants can follow the below steps: • Go to the staff recruitment portal online.iitg.ac.in/recruitment • Register utilising your email id and login • Press on the application link for non-teaching vacancies • Enter the form and upload the essential documents • View the form and submit it with the fees • Download and take a printout for later.