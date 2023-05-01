Penalty for margin shortfall in derivative trading to begin from Tuesday



Though the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) implemented the norms for tracking investors' margins on live basis in May last year, the penalty clause was delayed by one year to allow investors to adjust to the new margin norms and the industry to put in place the necessary infrastructure, the report added. Brokers will start levying a penalty of 18-30 per cent on margin shortfalls, a move that is likely to hit retail investors and derivative trading volumes, a report by the HinduBusinessLine said.



Sebi has issued the norms to safeguard client interests from excessive trading and lowering broker’s risk. The market regulator wants clients to bring in margin funds before they place trades on the exchange platform. Brokers are required to do real-time allocation and report to exchanges and clearing corporations. The trading volumes in the derivatives section have been declining since Sebi began tightening margin norms for investors and preventing brokers from misusing investors' funds in the wake of the Karvy episode.



We believe that it will also increase the capital requirements for brokers and, inadvertently, raise costs for investors and traders, he added. Narinder Wadhwa, National President of the Commodity Participants Association of India told the Hindu BusinessLine that the third phase of clients' funds' segregation and allocation of assets will have a short-term impact on volumes, but it will be beneficial for markets and its integrity in the long run.

Also Read Sebi penalises clearing corporations for violations in Karvy Broking case Karvy Stock Broking, its promoter barred for 7 years from markets Sebi bars Karvy Investor Services from onboarding new clients Market regulator Sebi plans to streamline disclosure framework Overseas investors oppose Sebi's data localisation norms, cite cyber risk UPI transactions at record high in April, touch Rs 14.07 trn ATF rates reduced by 2.45% on heals of falling international oil prices Gasoil, gasoline sales of PSUs rose by 4.8% in April to 238,500 tonnes India building 7,200 km transport corridor to counter China's BRI Domestic natural gas prices for May notified; no impact on end consumers