close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Penalty for margin shortfall in derivative trading to begin from Tuesday

The trading volumes in the derivatives section have been declining since Sebi began tightening margin norms for investors

BS Web Team New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 2:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Brokers will start levying a penalty of 18-30 per cent on margin shortfalls, a move that is likely to hit retail investors and derivative trading volumes, a report by the HinduBusinessLine said.
Though the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) implemented the norms for tracking investors' margins on live basis in May last year, the penalty clause was delayed by one year to allow investors to adjust to the new margin norms and the industry to put in place the necessary infrastructure, the report added.

The trading volumes in the derivatives section have been declining since Sebi began tightening margin norms for investors and preventing brokers from misusing investors' funds in the wake of the Karvy episode.
Sebi has issued the norms to safeguard client interests from excessive trading and lowering broker’s risk. The market regulator wants clients to bring in margin funds before they place trades on the exchange platform. Brokers are required to do real-time allocation and report to exchanges and clearing corporations.

Narinder Wadhwa, National President of the Commodity Participants Association of India told the Hindu BusinessLine that the third phase of clients' funds' segregation and allocation of assets will have a short-term impact on volumes, but it will be beneficial for markets and its integrity in the long run.
We believe that it will also increase the capital requirements for brokers and, inadvertently, raise costs for investors and traders, he added.

Also Read

Sebi penalises clearing corporations for violations in Karvy Broking case

Karvy Stock Broking, its promoter barred for 7 years from markets

Sebi bars Karvy Investor Services from onboarding new clients

Market regulator Sebi plans to streamline disclosure framework

Overseas investors oppose Sebi's data localisation norms, cite cyber risk

UPI transactions at record high in April, touch Rs 14.07 trn

ATF rates reduced by 2.45% on heals of falling international oil prices

Gasoil, gasoline sales of PSUs rose by 4.8% in April to 238,500 tonnes

India building 7,200 km transport corridor to counter China's BRI

Domestic natural gas prices for May notified; no impact on end consumers


In response to instances of brokers misusing clients’ collaterals, the regulator also issued a framework for the segregation and monitoring of collateral at the client level.
Such abuse was revealed in the aftermath of the Karvy Stock Broking scam, in which clients' shares were illegally pledged as collateral against loans. As a result, segregating of a client's collateral will protect it from being misused by trading or clearing members and pre-allocating funds will give clients control over leverage in the markets.

What is Karvy Broking scam?

Hyderabad-based Karvy Group flagship Karvy Stock Broking Limited (KSBL) pledged securities lying in its clients' demat accounts without their permission to raise funds from multiple banks and financial institutions. These funds were then diverted to other Karvy group companies.

According to a TOI report, preliminary estimates showed that KSBL pledged securities of over 95,000 clients and raised over Rs 2,300 crore through loans against shares  (LAS) from multiple lenders including HDFC bank, ICICI bank, IndusInd bank, Axis bank, Bajaj Finance, and Aditya Birla Finance.

Topics : SEBI stock market trading Derivative trading Sebi norms BS Web Reports Trading economy

First Published: May 01 2023 | 2:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UPI transactions at record high in April, touch Rs 14.07 trn

UPI
2 min read

ATF rates reduced by 2.45% on heals of falling international oil prices

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Gasoil, gasoline sales of PSUs rose by 4.8% in April to 238,500 tonnes

petrol, oil, diesel
2 min read

India building 7,200 km transport corridor to counter China's BRI

Road contruction, infrastructure projects, highways
3 min read

Domestic natural gas prices for May notified; no impact on end consumers

natural gas pipeline
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

India's April factory activity hits 4-month high of 57.2 on robust demand

factory, workers, tech
2 min read

India to witness less job churn in the next five years: WEF report

jobs, employement
3 min read

Manufacturing PMI at 4-month high in April on robust demand for new orders

manufacturing
3 min read
Premium

Statsguru: Is migration good for the economy? Here's what data shows

airport
2 min read
Premium

Would be premature to say if people have appetite for MARS: PFRDA's Mohanty

Deepak Mohanty
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon