Gasoil, gasoline sales of PSUs rose by 4.8% in April to 238,500 tonnes

Gasoil accounts for about two-fifths of refined fuel consumption in India and is directly linked to industrial activity

Reuters
petrol, oil, diesel

File photo: Shutterstock

Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 1:40 PM IST
By Nidhi Verma

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian state fuel retailers' gasoil sales rose in April from the previous month, preliminary sales data showed, indicating a pick up in economic activity.

Daily sales of gasoil rose by 4.8% to 238,500 tonnes in April compared with March, the data showed.

Gasoil accounts for about two-fifths of refined fuel consumption in India and is directly linked to industrial activity

India's factory activity expanded at its quickest pace in more than four months in April to 57.2, driven by solid growth in new orders and output, the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index compiled by S&P Global showed on Monday.

Gasoil is mainly used by trucks, while gasoline is used in passenger vehicles.

State fuel retailers' daily gasoline sales declined 0.5% to 88,200 tonnes, the data showed.

State-run retailers and refiners- Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum - own about 90% of India's retail fuel outlets.

Below is a table of Indian state refiners' preliminary daily fuel sales data with volumes in thousand tonnes.

Refined fuels Apr. %Chg %Chg %Chg vs

2023 mth/mth yr/yr 2021

Gasoline 88.2 2.5 23.5

-0.5

 

 

Gasoil 238.5 6.7 21.0

4.8

 

 

Jet Fuel 19.9 -3.1 15.4 53.3

Liquefied Petroleum Gas 73.1 -8.1 -2.7 4.1

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Editing by Louise Heavens)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : gasoline April manufacturing PMI

First Published: May 01 2023 | 2:02 PM IST

