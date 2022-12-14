JUST IN
Bludgeoned bond markets hope peak inflation to bring revival: Analysis
New India Assurance, GIC Re rally up to 12% on heavy volumes
Nifty Bank index eyes 45,000-mark; BoB, Axis, YES Bank can rally up to 33%
YES Bank makes preferential allotment to Carlyle, Advent; stock dips 8%
SBI, Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro among Sensex 30 hit fresh all-time highs
Triveni Turbine surges 5%, hits new high on fixing record date for buyback
Rs 850-crore buyback at premium to support Paytm stk in near-term: JPMorgan
MARKET LIVE: Broader indices shine as Sensex consolidates; UCO Bank up 16%
Stocks to watch: YES Bank, Paytm, Vedanta, SBI, Axis Bank, Tata Motors
Investors see growth in Asian equities, currencies as US CPI eases
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Combination of factors behind LIC share price going up: Experts
Business Standard

Overseas investors oppose Sebi's data localisation norms, cite cyber risk

Sebi's proposed mandate will negatively impact FIs' global operation, ASIFMA argues

Topics
SEBI | Sebi norms | Overseas Investors

Khushboo Tiwari  |  Mumbai 

Sebi
Photo: Shutterstock

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) proposed cloud framework covering data localisation, risk assessment and data ownership has raised concern among the foreign investor fraternity.

Asia Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association (ASIFMA), which represents members like CLSA, Citi, abrdn, BlackRock, Barclays, among others, has requested the capital markets regulator not to impose local data storage and processing requirements.

In a letter to Sebi, the association has argued that data localisation will expose financial institutions (FIs) to greater cybersecurity risks by creating a more decentralised environment, which could inhibit central oversight and information sharing across borders.

“Local processing will negatively impact FIs’ global operation, their ability to undertake activities at a global level and cross-border service offering,” ASIFMA noted.

Typically, global firms consolidate their systems in a single global hub, while Sebi, in the consultation paper, has said that the data should reside or be processed within the legal boundaries of India.

Sebi had floated the consultation paper on cloud framework on November 4, highlighting key risks and control measures that need to be considered by regulated entities before adopting cloud-based solutions.

The association has expressed commitment to providing Sebi with timely access to the data needed to meet the regulatory mandate.

However, overseas investors have asked for more changes in the proposed cloud framework, including shared responsibility from cloud service providers (CSPs) along with the FIs in security and compliance. They have also argued that cloud risks should not be treated any differently from other third-party risks.

In the proposed framework, Sebi has suggested that there will be no shared responsibility or joint ownership of any function, task, activity between the regulated entity and CSP. Sebi’s stand on delineating responsibilities is in line with the industry practice.

“We recommend that Sebi enable FIs to leverage existing operational risk management, outsourcing, resilience and cybersecurity framework, instead of developing a new cloud-specific framework,” said the association.

Overseas investors have also requested the market watchdog to take into account the operating model of foreign global firms in India for audits, cloud governance framework, and cloud strategy. The letter to Sebi also requests the draft framework to be limited to public cloud and not to internal or private cloud of firms, which is used to service affiliated banks, securities, and asset management entities.

Furthermore, the association has suggested that Sebi take a principles- and risk-based approach, allowing the firms the flexibility to adopt evolving control measures that best fit their risk profile and to benefit from future developments and innovation.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 13:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.