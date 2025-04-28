Monday, April 28, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Piyush Goyal meets UK business minister Reynolds to discuss trade deal

Piyush Goyal meets UK business minister Reynolds to discuss trade deal

"The business and trade secretary will meet with the Indian Minister of Commerce in London today and tomorrow to progress negotiations on a UK/India free trade agreement," UK PM's spokesperson said

Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Commerce Minister

Reuters LONDON
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

British trade minister Jonathan Reynolds will meet Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in London on Monday and Tuesday to discuss a trade deal, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer said. 

"The business and trade secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, will meet with the Indian Minister of Commerce in London today and tomorrow to progress negotiations on a UK/India free trade agreement," the spokesperson told reporters.

"The government's committed to doing the right deal with India, which will improve access for UK businesses, cut tariffs and make trade cheaper and easier." 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

mining

India's IIP grows 3% in March, full-year growth slows to 4% in FY25

IIP, index of industrial production, manufacturing, industrial production

Govt sets up committee to frame broad contours of manufacturing mission

trade, containers, shipping, import, export

UP aims to triple exports to Rs 5 trn in five years with help of new policy

Electric fans, Canton Fair

Chinese firms turn to Indian exporters to help fill orders amid US tariffs

PremiumProtest, Pahalgam Protest

Pahalgam terror attack may weigh on Jammu and Kashmir investment boom

Topics : Piyush Goyal Britain trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Indus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon