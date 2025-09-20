Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 09:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Piyush Goyal to visit US on Monday to push for early trade deal talks

Piyush Goyal to visit US on Monday to push for early trade deal talks

Goyal's visit follows a positive meeting between trade negotiators in New Delhi last week as India and the US step up efforts to resolve tensions and conclude a trade agreement

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: PTI)

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A delegation headed by commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal will visit the United States on Monday to advance talks on an ‘early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement’, the commerce department said on Saturday.
 
Goyal’s visit follows a meeting of the chief negotiators of both countries in New Delhi on September 16. A team of officials led by Assistant US Trade Representative (USTR) for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch and an Indian team led by special secretary in the commerce department Rajesh Agrawal met earlier this week. Both sides agreed to intensify efforts to achieve a “mutually beneficial” trade deal, setting aside recent strains in bilateral relations. The meeting was described as ‘positive’.
 
 
“During the last visit of the team of officials from the Office of the United States Trade Representative to India on September 16, 2025, positive discussions were held on various aspects of the trade deal, and it was decided to intensify efforts in this regard,” the statement said.
 
This will be the second meeting between the trade negotiating teams since the US administration last month imposed a punitive 50 per cent tariff on most Indian goods, including a 25 per cent tariff on Russian oil purchases.
 
The talks come against the backdrop of signs of easing tensions between the US and India. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted conciliatory messages on social media earlier this month, expressing optimism about resolving outstanding issues and concluding negotiations for a trade deal at the earliest.
 
In February, Modi and Trump announced their intention to conclude the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement by the autumn of 2025. In recent days, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal has said a trade deal with the US could be finalised by end-November.

More From This Section

GST Revamp, automobile manufacturer, Agriculture, GST rate cut

National Consumer Helpline launches dedicated category for GST complaints

oil, refinery, crude oil, oil demand

US pushes to include India's Russian crude imports in trade negotiations

shipbuilding

PM Narendra Modi to launch maritime initiative in Gujarat on Saturday

Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Explore infra for trading beyond $-₹ currency pairs: Malhotra to CCILpremium

industry

Tariff turbulence: Mass-market products feel the US tariff pinchpremium

Topics : Piyush Goyal United States trade agreements Commerce ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon