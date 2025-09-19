Friday, September 19, 2025 | 09:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / PM Modi to launch ₹66K cr maritime projects in Gujarat on Saturday

PM Modi to launch ₹66K cr maritime projects in Gujarat on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a series of shipping and shipbuilding projects in Gujarat, with investments exceeding Rs 66,000 crore and multiple public sector MoUs

shipbuilding

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch multiple shipping and shipbuilding initiatives in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, on Saturday, alongside agreements entailing investment of more than Rs 66,000 crore.
 
Among the projects is a new major port and several shipbuilding agreements between state-owned enterprises and state governments worth over Rs 30,000 crore, according to officials.
 
The event will also witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to form a joint venture company between the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) and oil and gas public sector undertakings — Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum — as equity partners.
 
 
“It aims to reduce dependence on foreign vessels, enhance India’s energy security, and support Aatmanirbhar Bharat by prioritising Indian-built ships. SCI will provide technical, operational, and regulatory expertise, while oil and gas CPSEs will ensure cargo commitment through long-term charter contracts,” an official said.
 
According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Modi will lay the foundation stone of and inaugurate projects including a new container terminal and other works at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Port, Kolkata; a new container berth, cargo-handling facilities and allied projects at Paradip Port; and firefighting facilities, modern road connectivity and other projects at Kamarajar Port, Ennore.

Also Read

modi, madhya pradesh, modi at 75

PM Modi set to inaugurate multiple development projects in Gujarat

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi paid ₹12,000 for hemp slippers for priests, says Jai Ram Thakur

Supreme Court

LIVE news: Supreme Court rules out fresh AIFF polls, recognises election of current office bearers

Jairam Ramesh

Need full probe into 'Modani Scam': Congress on Sebi clean chit to Adani

PM Modi, Sushila Karki

Holding elections our topmost priority, Nepal PM tells Narendra Modi

 
Following the shipbuilding push announced in the Budget, the government will also initiate a ship repair facility at Patna, along with a repair facility and freight village at Varanasi. Other projects include a multipurpose cargo berth at Tuna Tekra, Deendayal Port, Kandla; a green biomethanol plant; an oil jetty; and other infrastructure at Deendayal Port.
 
Another shipbuilding cluster will be initiated through an MoU to establish a mega shipyard facility and cluster development catering to shipbuilding, repair, offshore energy initiatives, and ancillary unit setup along the Gujarat coast. “The project will strengthen the state’s shipbuilding and repair ecosystem, while ancillary facilities and energy initiatives will build an integrated supply chain,” the official added.
 
In addition, an MoU will be signed between state-owned Cochin Shipyard and Korean firm HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering. It envisages long-term collaboration in areas including joint exploration of shipbuilding opportunities, sharing of technical expertise, enhancing productivity and capacity utilisation, strengthening the workforce, and potential partnerships in other shipbuilding-related projects.
 
On Friday, the finance ministry accorded infrastructure status to large ships — a move aimed at enabling easier and long-term financing to build vessels. The government is also expected to sign agreements related to the Rs 25,000-crore Maritime Development Fund on Saturday.

More From This Section

FY25 stock market performance, Nifty FY25 returns, Sensex FY25 performance, Nifty Midcap 100 gains, Nifty Smallcap 100 returns, gold price surge FY25, rupee depreciation FY25, Indian equity market trends, foreign portfolio investors selling, FPI outf

India's forex reserves rise $4.7 bn to $703 bn, close to record high

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

SDGs should take priority over climate targets, says CEA Nageswaran

Office

India leads global flex office market, to cross 100 mn sq ft by 2026: C&W

Q1FY26 GDP growth, India GDP April June 2025, India economic growth Q1FY26, factory output slowdown India, India private capex trends, farm sector growth India, India services sector growth, Q1FY26 industrial output, rural demand India 2025, urban de

R&I Japan upgrades India's credit rating to BBB+ with stable outlook

PM Modi, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon

India, New Zealand to hold next round of FTA talks in October 2025

Topics : Narendra Modi Gujarat Maritime Shipbuilding

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon