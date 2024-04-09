Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PLI for mobiles has choked production growth: Zetwerk's Josh Foulger

It suggested that a PLI 2.0 for mobile phones should be modelled on the revamped PLI for IT hardware so that incentives are linked to value addition to avoid the failures of the first scheme

Josh Foulger, Zetwerk
Premium

Josh Foulger, Zetwerk

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 11:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile phones ‘choked’  mobile production growth because very few companies qualified for the incentives, said Josh Foulger, president, electronics, Zetwerk.
 
Foulger suggested that a PLI 2.0 for mobile phones should be modelled on the  revamped PLI for IT hardware so  that incentives are linked to meet the challenges of low localisation in the current scheme.
 
An electronics veteran, Foulger is the former managing director of Foxconn company Bharat FIH Ltd (set up to assemble non-Apple phones). Bharat FIH  failed to receive incentives as it did not meet the required criteria, despite being eligible

Also Read

Nothing Phone 2a review: This experience-focused phone sets high benchmarks

Nothing Phone 2a to feature dual 50MP camera system, 120Hz display: Report

Asus ROG Phone 8 series brings AI features, 3x telephoto, and more: Details

Nothing Phone 2a goes on sale with introductory offers: Check details here

Phone (2a): Nothing confirms another key detail ahead of March 5 launch

Road ministry capex utilisation in FY24 closes at record high 99.93%

IPEF to organise clean economy investor forum in Singapore in June

USISPF appoints ex-revenue secy Bajaj as chair of US-India Tax Forum

Wages to workers: MGNREGA's fluctuating fate during Modi government

India-Chile free-trade agreement talks may begin after Lok Sabha polls

Topics : PLI scheme manufacturing Mobile phone India mobile manufacturing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveHinduja GroupGoogle Find My DeviceLok Sabha Election LiveChhattisgarh Liquor ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon