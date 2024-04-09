PLI for mobiles has choked production growth: Zetwerk's Josh Foulger

India’s production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile phones ‘choked’ mobile production growth because very few companies qualified for the incentives, said Josh Foulger, president, electronics, Zetwerk.



Foulger suggested that a PLI 2.0 for mobile phones should be modelled on the revamped PLI for IT hardware so that incentives are linked to meet the challenges of low localisation in the current scheme.



An electronics veteran, Foulger is the former managing director of Foxconn company Bharat FIH Ltd (set up to assemble non-Apple phones). Bharat FIH failed to receive incentives as it did not meet the required criteria, despite being eligible