Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.21%)
65539.42 + 137.50
Nifty (0.19%)
19471.50 + 36.95
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
37804.00 + 33.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.14%)
5327.70 -7.35
Nifty Bank (-0.31%)
43953.80 -137.15
Heatmap

PM-eBus Sewa: Cabinet approves Rs 57,613 cr for 10k e-buses across cities

10,000 e-buses will be deployed on a public-private partnership model across 169 cities

Anurag Singh Thakur

Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 3:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The union cabinet on Wednesday approved "PM-eBus Sewa" seeking to enhance green mobility across several cities, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said in a press briefing. The scheme will augment city bus operations, under which priority will be given to cities having no organised bus service.

10,000 e-buses will be deployed on the public-private partnership (PPP) model across 169 cities. Thakur said, as reported by PTI, that infrastructure will be upgraded in 181 cities under the Green Urban Mobility Initiatives. 

The total estimated cost of the scheme has been pegged at Rs 57,613 crore, out of which support of Rs 20,000 crore will be provided by the Centre.

"PM e-Bus Seva has been given approval. Rs 57,613 crore will be spent on this. Around 10,000 new electric buses will be provided across the country," he said. 

The scheme will support bus operations for 10 years.

It is expected to create 45,000 to 55,000 direct jobs. 

The scheme will cover cities with a population of 300,000 or above. Moreover, all capital cities of union territories, hill states and north-east region will be covered under the scheme. 

Also Read

As govt cuts down subsidy, EV two-wheelers may get costlier from June 1

Cabinet approves National Medical Devices Policy 2023: Mansukh Mandaviya

DoT declines Trai proposal to bring cloud services under its ambit

Wrestlers to halt protest till June 15 after Anurag Thakur assures action

Global mobility firm Flix to enter India in early 2024 with bus service

Tomatoes on 'vacation' as India battles food inflation, says Burger King

Rural Manipur grapples with over 12 per cent inflation amidst unrest

What is a developed country, a status India is aiming to achieve by 2047?

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Sectoral earnings dashboard: Auto takes the wheel, banks ride shotgun


The Centre will also create behind-the-meter power infrastructure for e-buses. 

Topics : Anurag Thakur Electric Vehicles Buses Union Cabinet BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceHyundai-General Motors DealStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayNEET SS 2023 RegistrationGautam AdaniiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: OfficialsM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon