PM-eBus Sewa: Cabinet approves Rs 57,613 cr for 10k e-buses across cities

The union cabinet on Wednesday approved "PM-eBus Sewa" seeking to enhance green mobility across several cities, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said in a press briefing. The scheme will augment city bus operations, under which priority will be given to cities having no organised bus service.

10,000 e-buses will be deployed on the public-private partnership (PPP) model across 169 cities. Thakur said, as reported by PTI, that infrastructure will be upgraded in 181 cities under the Green Urban Mobility Initiatives.

The total estimated cost of the scheme has been pegged at Rs 57,613 crore, out of which support of Rs 20,000 crore will be provided by the Centre.

"PM e-Bus Seva has been given approval. Rs 57,613 crore will be spent on this. Around 10,000 new electric buses will be provided across the country," he said.





It is expected to create 45,000 to 55,000 direct jobs.

The scheme will cover cities with a population of 300,000 or above. Moreover, all capital cities of union territories, hill states and north-east region will be covered under the scheme. The scheme will support bus operations for 10 years.

The Centre will also create behind-the-meter power infrastructure for e-buses.