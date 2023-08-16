Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.05%)
65432.68 + 30.76
Nifty (-0.08%)
19419.95 -14.60
Nifty Midcap (0.01%)
37772.40 + 2.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.00%)
5334.85 -0.20
Nifty Bank (-0.38%)
43921.95 -169.00
Heatmap

What is a developed country, a status India is aiming to achieve by 2047?

PM Modi, in his Independence Day speech on Tuesday, also said that India would become the third-largest economy during his third term

Development, economy

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 2:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will be a developed country by 2047. He also said that during his third term, India would become the third-largest economy. It is currently the fifth largest.

But what is a "developed country"? Let us understand

What is a developed country?

A developed country typically has a mature and sophisticated economy. These economies may not have a high growth rate currently but must have shown rapid growth in the past. Developed countries have advanced technological infrastructure and diverse industrial and service sectors. Their citizens typically enjoy access to quality health care and higher education.

How is a country considered "developed"?

Several factors are considered to determine if a country is developed or not. The economic factors include per capita income, level of industrialisation, the general standard of living and technological infrastructure.

Also Read

Per capita GDP for Bangladesh higher than India till 2022, says IMF

Where did Nehru unfurl Tricolour on August 15, 1947? It wasn't the Red Fort

Latest Live: We will unfurl national flag at Red Fort next year, says Lalu

Independence Day 2023: Here are top 10 highlights of PM Modi's I-Day speech

Why is the National Flag unfurled at the Red Fort every August 15?

Rahul Gandhi asks Kerala CM to set up safeguards against medical negligence

Uttarakhand rains: Chopper to rescue pilgrims en route to Madmaheshwar

NCCF imports 5 tonne tomatoes from Nepal for sale in UP at subsidised rates

VHP disassociates itself from arrested cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi

Mizoram polls 2023: Ex-IPS officer Lalduhoma leads the charge against MNF


The non-economic factor includes the human development index, which measures several parameters like levels of education, health and literacy.

Per capita income

The main benchmark that is used to determine the level of development of an economy is per capita income. It is generally derived by dividing a country's gross domestic product (GDP) by its total population. It roughly shows how much a citizen of that country is likely to earn in a year.

Some economists consider $12,000 to $15,000 per capita income to be sufficient for developed status. Others, however, consider a country to be developed if its per capita income is above $25,000 or $30,000.

According to the World Bank, India's per capita income is around $2,400. At the same time, USA's and China's per capita incomes are $76,400 and $12,700, respectively.

Standard of living and other measures

For countries that are difficult to categorise according to per capita income, economists turn to the standard of living for measurement. Most developed countries have less than ten infant deaths per year per 1,000 live births. Moreover, they have a life expectancy of over 75 years.

One such example is Qatar. It has one of the highest per capita incomes in the world at $88,000. However, it is not considered developed due to vast income inequality and a lack of educational opportunities for citizens.

Human Development Index

The United Nations' HDI ranks countries on three parameters: literacy rate, education access and healthcare. The countries are scored between 0 and 1 based on these three parameters.

A country with an HDI index over 0.8 is generally considered developed. According to the latest data, India's score is 0.633, and it stands at 132nd place out of 192 countries ranked.

Which Asian countries are "developed"?

According to the International Monetary Fund, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, and Taiwan can be categorised as developed countries.

The list of "emerging" or developing economies includes names like China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam.
Topics : Narendra Modi Narendra Modi speech Developed nations World Bank United Nations per capita income Human Development Index BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceTop Headlines TodayStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayNEET SS 2023 RegistrationGautam AdaniiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Apple's supplier Foxconn begins iPhone 15 production in Tamil NaduIndia's no 2 tycoon Gautam Adani may avoid stepping on Mukesh Ambani's toes

India News

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully undergoes last Moon-bound maneouvreYamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenGovt to provide drone training to 15,000 women led-SHGs, says PM Modi
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon