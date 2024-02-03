Sensex (    %)
                        
PM Modi lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 68,000 crore in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore.

PM Modi

PM Modi | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Sambalpur (Odisha)
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Besides inaugurating the 400-crore permanent campus of IIM, Sambalpur, Modi unveiled several infrastructure projects across various sectors such as power, roads and railways.
Modi had laid the foundation stone for the IIM campus in 2021.
The PM also flagged off the Puri-Sonepur-Puri weekly express, which will improve connectivity in the region, and dedicated the Jharsuguda Head Post Office Heritage Building to the nation.
He also inaugurated the 412-km DhamraAngul pipeline section of the Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline project (JHBDPL)'.
Built at a cost of around Rs 2,450 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga', the project will connect Odisha with the National Gas Grid.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Governor Raghubar Das and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were present at the function.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister Odisha Odisha economy

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

