PM to lay foundation stone of NTPC's 2,800 MW nuclear project in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone for the 2,800 megawatt (MW) Mahi Banswara nuclear power project in Rajasthan. The project, being set up jointly by state-owned NTPC Ltd and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), will mark the power generator’s foray into the nuclear energy sector.
The Banswara project will house four Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) of 700 MW capacity each. “The first unit of the plant will be commissioned in 2031 and the rest of the units will be commissioned with a gap of six months each. The material for the plant will be sourced mainly from Indian contractors through domestic competitive bidding,” said an official close to the development.
Apart from the prime minister, the ceremony is likely to be attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Rajasthan Governor Haribhai Bagade, Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy Secretary S K Sarangi, and Department of Atomic Energy Secretary A K Mohanty.
Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) Chairman D K Shukla and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Director Vivek Bhasin will also join the event, along with NTPC Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh and NPCIL Chairman Bhuwan Chandra Pathak. In addition, the chief ministers of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh may attend, given the project site’s proximity to the two states.
Speaking at an industry event recently, NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh had said the company plans to go “very aggressive” on nuclear power, aiming to add 30 gigawatt (GW) capacity by 2047. It will set up projects on a standalone basis and also as part of its existing joint venture with NPCIL. The company is in talks with Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE), L&T, EDF, Rosatom and Holtec, he said.
India currently has 8,800 MW installed nuclear power capacity and plans to raise that figure to 200,000 MW (200 GW) by 2047. As part of efforts to boost the sector, the government announced a provision of around Rs 20,000 crore in the last Union Budget. Nuclear power is preferred for its low-emission profile and as a reliable baseload source for the grid.