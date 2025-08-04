Monday, August 04, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / India set to ease entry of private firms into nuclear power generation

India set to ease entry of private firms into nuclear power generation

The government may change nuclear laws to let private companies run plants, as it works on rules and targets 100 GW of clean energy from nuclear power by the year 2047

Nuclear

Nuclear power in India is currently restricted to government-owned entities.

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

The government is working on rules that could open up nuclear power generation to private companies. It’s a move that is aimed at strengthening India’s clean energy goals under the Viksit Bharat 2047 plan, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 

Why it matters

Nuclear power in India is currently restricted to government-owned entities. Allowing private participation could help scale up capacity and cut project costs at a time when the country is racing to meet growing energy demands while cutting emissions.
The Centre is considering specific eligibility criteria for private players keen to run nuclear power plants. These discussions include possible changes to key laws, including the Atomic Energy Act and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, the news report said. 
 
Both Acts were originally designed to support only state-led nuclear expansion.   

Eligibility being planned

New regulations would include checks on financial and technical strength. Criteria could include:
*Consistent positive revenue over a defined period
*Prior experience in handling large-scale infrastructure
*Strong financial health and operational stability
 
However, these conditions will be formalised only after legal amendments are made and notified. The goal is to ensure only serious and capable companies enter the nuclear energy sector, The Economic Times mentioned.
 

Where India stands on nuclear energy

*8.8 GW: India’s current installed nuclear capacity
*23: Number of operational nuclear plants, all run by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL)
*22 GW by 2032: Short-term goal
*100 GW by 2047: Long-term target under clean energy plans   
 

Focus on cost, timelines

Last month, PK Mishra, principal secretary to the Prime Minister, highlighted that timely project execution, affordable financing, and involvement of private players are crucial to reducing electricity tariffs and ensuring the viability of nuclear energy projects.
Speaking at the valedictory function of the 68th batch of scientific officers at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Training School, Mishra urged scientists to focus on innovation and cost-cutting approaches to help position nuclear power as the country’s primary energy source.
 

Building small nuclear reactors

India is also working on three types of small modular reactors (SMRs), Union Minister Jitendra Singh told the Parliament last month. 
These include:
*200 MWe Bharat SMR
*55 MWe SMR
*5 MWth High Temperature Gas Cooled Reactor for hydrogen production
*All are being developed indigenously
 
He said that construction of demo units could begin within 60-72 months after project approvals.
 
[With agency inputs]

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

