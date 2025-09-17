Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / GST reforms infused ₹2 trillion in Indian economy: Nirmala Sitharaman

GST reforms infused ₹2 trillion in Indian economy: Nirmala Sitharaman

The finance minister also said the GST revenues grew to ₹22.08 trillion in 2025 from when it was introduced

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Photo: Finance Ministry

Sitharaman will also attend a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) business summit on Global Capability Centres (GCCs) at Visakhapatnam later in the day. Photo: Finance Ministry

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms have infused at least ₹2 trillion in the economy, thereby leaving more cash with the citizens.
 
Speaking at the Outreach and Interaction Program on Next Gen GST Reforms in Visakhapatnam, the FM said, "reducing GST rates will save the countrymen ₹2 trillion," adding that the reforms are a "big step for the Indian economy."

'GST reforms very beneficial for middle class'

Sitharaman also said that 99 per cent of the items in the 12 per cent GST slab are now in the 5 per cent tax bracket. This will be very beneficial for the middle class and help reduce poverty, she said. The rejig has resulted in 90 per cent of items under the 28 per cent tax slab slipping into the 18 per cent bracket.
 
 
The FM said that the benefits of the GST reforms will be 10 times greater than the incentives given to various industries in the country. 

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

In AI world, regulation must keep pace with tech: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

FM Sitharaman highlights GIFT City as global hub for financial services

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Regulations should foster innovations, not wipe them out: FM Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Insurance Amendment Bill likely in Winter session, says FM Sitharaman

Trump Tariffs, Tariffs, Indian export, trade

Exporters, industry bodies knock on RBI's door for US tariff bufferpremium

 
The minister also said the GST revenues grew to ₹22.08 trillion in 2025 from the time it was introduced. She also added that the taxpayer's number grew to 15.1 million from 6.5 million.

Sitharaman to attend CII business summit

Sitharaman will also attend a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) business summit on Global Capability Centres (GCCs) at Visakhapatnam later in the day. The summit will focus on emerging trends, criteria for decision makers when selecting a city or state, and state policy formulation in attracting GCCs.
 
She will also attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual address on ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ before attending the GCC Business Summit.

More From This Section

trade, import, export, container, shipping

India's exports to US dip as Trump tariffs erode competitiveness: GTRI

iron ore

GCCI urges Centre not to impose export duty on low-grade iron ore

India US Trade

India, US trade dialogue moves forward after Trump softens stance

artificial intelligence, AI

Push for more AI funds: Industry wants IndiaAI Mission outlay doubledpremium

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

No need to relabel existing medicine stock: FinMin on new GST rates

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman economy growth Indian Economy BS Web Reports GST Revamp GST2.0

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Top Stocks To BuyPM Modi 75th BirthdayLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon