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PM Modi to launch Pune Metro projects worth ₹21,800 crore on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Pune Metro's 23-km Pink Line and lay the foundation stone for Phase II corridors, with total project costs of around ₹21,800 crore

PM Modi to launch Pune Metro projects worth ₹21,800 crore on Tuesday

Around 30 per cent of the line’s total electricity requirements are envisaged to be met through solar power

Our Bureau New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2026 | 7:33 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for Pune Metro projects worth around ₹21,800 crore on Tuesday, including a new line in the city. He will inaugurate Pune Metro Line 3, also known as the Pink Line, which was built at a cost of ₹8,300 crore.
 
“Spanning approximately 23 kilometres, the Pink Line connects Maan to District Court Metro station. The corridor will provide Metro connectivity between the Hinjewadi IT hub and Shivajinagar, improving access to one of Pune's major employment centres and facilitating the daily commute of thousands of IT professionals and other commuters,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.
 
 
The corridor will integrate with the existing metro network, providing seamless connectivity across different parts of Pune.
 
With India aiming to build more metro networks to counter the rise in the number of four-wheelers in most major cities, the PMO said the corridor will help reduce dependence on private vehicles, ease traffic congestion and vehicular emissions, and improve access to major commercial and residential areas.
 
Around 30 per cent of the line’s total electricity requirements are envisaged to be met through solar power.

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Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Phase II of Pune Metro, to be developed at an estimated cost of around ₹13,500 crore. This phase comprises Pune Metro Lines 2A, 2B, 4 and 4A, aimed at strengthening connectivity across important residential, commercial and IT hubs.
 
Lines 2A and 2B will span a total length of around 12.75 kilometres. Line 2A will connect Vanaz to Chandani Chowk, while Line 2B will connect Ramwadi to Vitthalwadi, extending the existing east-west Metro network. Line 4, spanning around 25.52 kilometres, will connect Kharadi to Khadakwasla, and Line 4A, spanning 6.12 kilometres, will connect Nal Stop to Manik Baug.
 
The corridors will integrate with intercity bus services and the existing Pune Metro network through interchange facilities at Swargate, Nal Stop and Kharadi Bypass, facilitating seamless connectivity across different parts of the city, the statement said.
 

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First Published: Nov 02 2026 | 7:32 PM IST