Monday, November 10, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Prolonged monsoon delays rabi sowing of wheat, barley in Rajasthan

Prolonged monsoon delays rabi sowing of wheat, barley in Rajasthan

Mustard has dominated the rabi sowing this year. So far, around 79 per cent of mustard sowing has been completed

Rabi crops, agriculture
premium

However, as of November 6, wheat has been sown on only 4.35 lakh hectares.

Anil Sharma Jaipur
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rabi sowing is going on at a slow pace in Rajasthan, as prolonged monsoon in the state disrupted the seeding of winter crops, especially wheat and barley, commodity traders said.
 
Sowing for both of these crops hasn't even reached 50 per cent of the state agriculture department targets, with only 15-20 days left for sowing. However, traders are optimistic that sowing will pick up and the target will be achieved.
 
According to data from the Rajasthan Agriculture Department, only 12 per cent of wheat has been sown in the state as of November 6. Last year, wheat was
Topics : agriculture economy rabi Rabi crops rajasthan
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon