Prolonged monsoon delays rabi sowing of wheat, barley in Rajasthan

Rabi sowing is going on at a slow pace in Rajasthan, as prolonged monsoon in the state disrupted the seeding of winter crops, especially wheat and barley, commodity traders said.

Sowing for both of these crops hasn't even reached 50 per cent of the state agriculture department targets, with only 15-20 days left for sowing. However, traders are optimistic that sowing will pick up and the target will be achieved.

According to data from the Rajasthan Agriculture Department, only 12 per cent of wheat has been sown in the state as of November 6. Last year, wheat was