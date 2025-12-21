Railways raise passenger fares again, second hike in current fiscal

For the second time in 2025-26, the ministry of railways has hiked passenger fares on Indian Railways, with officials calling it "modest" and planned in a way to cause minimal burden on passengers' pockets.

With the latest increase, railways will earn ₹600 crore additional revenue in the current financial year, it said. At current passenger levels, a full year revenue increase would be close to ₹2400 crore

Coming into effect on December 26, fares for air-conditioned travel will rise by 2 paise per kilometre and non-air conditioned travel on mail and express trains will be costlier by 2 paise per