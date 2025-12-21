Sunday, December 21, 2025 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Railways raise passenger fares again, second hike in current fiscal

'Modest' fare hike to have minimal impact on passengers while adding ₹600 crore to railway revenues, officials say, as costs rise and freight rates remain unchanged

Non-air-conditioned travel on ordinary trains will see an increased fare of 1 paisa per kilometre if the journey is longer than 215 kilometres, the railways said. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

For the second time in 2025-26, the ministry of railways has hiked passenger fares on Indian Railways, with officials calling it "modest" and planned in a way to cause minimal burden on passengers' pockets. 
 
With the latest increase, railways will earn ₹600 crore additional revenue in the current financial year, it said. At current passenger levels, a full year revenue increase would be close to ₹2400 crore 
 
Coming into effect on December 26, fares for air-conditioned travel will rise by 2 paise per kilometre and non-air conditioned travel on mail and express trains will be costlier by 2 paise per
