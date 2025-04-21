Railways ramps up speed mission with track upgrades, fencing drive

To make progress in its Mission Raftaar, the Ministry of Railways this financial year is working on further removing speed caps for trains, renewing tracks, and installing fences along railway lines to keep off animals, according to officials in the know.

Two months after the Union Budget and following consultations with all railway zones, the ministry has finalised its performance targets for tracks and track-related works.

The transporter will renew tracks of 7,900 km in FY26. With the introduction of more Vande Bharat trains, which are running at below par average speeds despite being able to cover more than 160