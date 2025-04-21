Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 12:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Railways ramps up speed mission with track upgrades, fencing drive

Railways ramps up speed mission with track upgrades, fencing drive

Two months after the Union Budget and following consultations with all railway zones, the ministry has finalised its performance targets for tracks and track-related works

railways train rail freight trains
Premium

Representative Picture

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 11:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To make progress in its Mission Raftaar, the Ministry of Railways this financial year is working on further removing speed caps for trains, renewing tracks, and installing fences along railway lines to keep off animals, according to officials in the know. 
Two months after the Union Budget and following consultations with all railway zones, the ministry has finalised its performance targets for tracks and track-related works. 
The transporter will renew tracks of 7,900 km in FY26. With the introduction of more Vande Bharat trains, which are running at below par average speeds despite being able to cover more than 160
Topics : Railways Indian Railways Rail Network

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon