Rajasthan govt taps rich mineral reserves to drive economic growth

Rajasthan's intensified focus on mining comes on the back of strong performance by the state's department of mines and geology

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

The Rajasthan government is speeding up mining operations in the state to unlock greater economic gains from its rich mineral reserves. The state currently produces 22 major and 36 minor minerals, and is the only state to produce lead, zinc, wollastonite, selenite, calcite, and gypsum.
 
Under its 2024 mining policy, the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led government aims to raise the mining sector’s contribution to the gross state domestic product (GSDP) from the current 3.4 per cent to 5 per cent by 2029-30 (FY30), and further to 6-8 per cent by FY47.
 
“We have requested letter-of-intent (LoI) holders to submit necessary documents
