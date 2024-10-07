Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / RBI intervention keeps rupee from hitting 84 against the US dollar

RBI intervention keeps rupee from hitting 84 against the US dollar

The rupee was weighed by outflows from the domestic equities, rise in crude oil prices, and the surge in dollar index, said dealers

rupee dollar

Representative Picture

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 10:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee hovered near its all-time closing low on Monday, settling flat against the dollar as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervened in the foreign exchange market through dollar sales, dealers said. The domestic currency closed at 83.97 per dollar, unchanged from the previous Friday’s close.

Several factors weighed on the rupee, including outflows from domestic equities, rising crude oil prices, and a strengthening dollar index.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Market participants said that the RBI likely intervened via non-deliverable forwards (NDF), local spot, and currency futures markets to prevent the rupee from breaching the 84 mark against the greenback.
 

The rupee has been trading near record low levels for the past three sessions. However, traders remain optimistic that it will not breach the psychological 84 per dollar mark because of timely RBI interventions. “The RBI was present in the market today to protect against the 84 per dollar mark,” said V R C Reddy, head of treasury at Karur Vysya Bank. “The dollar is strengthening because of (market) jitters and global uncertainty.”

Last week, the rupee depreciated by 0.3 per cent versus the American currency. Year-to-date, it has fallen by 0.9 per cent, while it has decreased by 0.7 per cent in the current financial year.

In other developments, dollar-rupee forward premiums dropped by 11 basis points to 2.27 per cent following the rise in US Treasury yields in response to expectations of a 50 basis point rate hike being dampened by robust US jobs data. In September, the US economy added 254,000 jobs, exceeding the forecast of 140,000 and surpassing August's revised figure of 159,000. Additionally, the unemployment rate fell to 4.1 per cent.

More From This Section

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to open the internship scheme for applicants in mid-October, according to people in the know. The first round of shortlisting of candidates will be conducted using artificial intelligence (AI), they s

Over 13,000 opportunities posted by 200 companies on PM Internship portal

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

India's clean energy tech capacity to rise significantly by 2030, says S&P

silver trading silver investment

India-UAE CEPA: New Delhi to flag concerns over silver import rules

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI, Maldives monetary authority sign $400 million currency swap agreement

Rajasthan Cabinet, Bhajan Lal Sharma

Rajasthan traders flag land, transportation issues ahead of investor summit


“With foreign portfolio investors buying dollars to cover equity sales and reallocating funds to Chinese stocks, which are relatively cheaper than Indian stocks, Indian premiums have also declined,” noted Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. He added that the interest rate differential between India and the US has narrowed by about 16 basis points due to the stronger non-farm payroll figures, resulting in rising US 10-year yields.

India’s foreign exchange reserves surged to surpass the $700 billion mark in the week ended September 27, bolstered by an increase in foreign currency assets. Total reserves rose by $12.58 billion to $704.88 billion, marking the fifth-highest weekly increase in foreign reserves. Foreign currency assets increased by $10.46 billion during this period due to revaluation gains and the RBI's spot market dollar purchases.

 

Also Read

rupee dollar

Rupee depreciates 15 paisa against US dollar tracking Asian peers

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Rupee holds above lifetime low, supported by likely RBI intervention

rupee dollar

Rupee gives up early gains to end flat due to importers' dollar demand

rupee dollar

Rupee falls to all-time low of 83.72 against US dollar in early trade

rupee dollar

Rupee rises 4 p to 83.62 against US dollar in early trade ahead of Budget

Topics : Rupee-dollar swap Rupee vs dollar currency market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 9:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon