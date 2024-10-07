Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / India's clean energy tech capacity to rise significantly by 2030, says S&P

India's clean energy tech capacity to rise significantly by 2030, says S&P

The Centre has set a target for establishing 50 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 8:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's clean energy technology capacity is projected to rise significantly by 2030, but the country is likely to miss its green energy target due to challenges like availability of technological innovation and skilled labour, a report said on Monday.

The Centre has set a target for establishing 50 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to S&P Global Commodity Insights, with government's supportive strategies, India's clean energy technology capacity is projected to rise significantly by 2030, aiming for full self-sufficiency in solar PV and wind by 2030.

 

"However, challenges such as technological innovation gaps, skilled labour shortages, inadequate infrastructure, and inconsistent policy enforcement may hinder progress toward these clean energy goals by 2030," it said.

In support of local manufacturing, various policy measures have been introduced, including tariffs on imported goods like basic customs duties (BCD) and goods and services tax (GST), along with approved manufacturer and model lists Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) (ALMM) and Revised List of Models & Manufacturers (RLMM).

Other measures include direct incentives, such as the PLI scheme, further promote domestic production and innovation within the sector.

More From This Section

silver trading silver investment

India-UAE CEPA: New Delhi to flag concerns over silver import rules

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI, Maldives monetary authority sign $400 million currency swap agreement

Rajasthan Cabinet, Bhajan Lal Sharma

Rajasthan traders flag land, transportation issues ahead of investor summit

women self help group, women worker

Rural women drive Rs 27,000 crore financial inclusion transactions

Piyush Goyal

India, UAE to set up food corridor at $2 bn investment: Piyush Goyal

These favourable policies are expected to drive substantial growth in India's clean energy capacity by 2030, it said.

"Projections indicate that India will reach 107 GW in PV modules, 20 GW in wind nacelles, 69 GWh in battery cells, and 8 gigawatts equivalent (GWe) in electrolyzers. This growth will enable India to achieve full self-sufficiency in solar PV and wind, and over 90 per cent in battery cells, said Indra Mukherjee of S&P Global Commodity Insights.

While the manufacturing capacity is growing, India still faces obstacles in achieving its ambitious renewable energy installation targets.

In the solar PV sector, India struggles to meet its polysilicon and wafer production goals, which hampers its competitiveness.

Similarly, India's wind turbine product mix requires alignment with global standards for export, and its nascent offshore wind sector will demand further investments.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Axis Bank, Axis

IFC extends $500 mn loan to Axis Bank to fund green projects in India

Solar power, Solar PV, Adani

Solar power companies growing fast in Africa, where 600 mn without power

PremiumAdani

Adani Enterprises arm to harness the sun, make solar parts at Mundra

solar panel

SECI plans to launch IPO in 1 or 2 yrs to expand renewable energy capacity

solar energy, solar, solar panel

TPREL pledges Rs 75,000 crore to achieve 20GW solar capacity by 2030

Topics : solar power Wind energy energy sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 8:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon