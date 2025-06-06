Friday, June 06, 2025 | 07:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / RBI reviewing bank ownership structure, says Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI reviewing bank ownership structure, says Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says the central bank is examining bank ownership structure and eligibility norms for licensing to meet the growing needs of an expanding economy

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra arrives for the the post-monetary policy press conference, in Mumbai, Friday, June 6, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Subrata Panda New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the economy expanding, there is a growing need for more banks, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is currently reviewing the ownership structure and eligibility criteria for bank licensing, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday.
 
‘An ordinary person trusts their money with the banks. It is important to have a trustworthy person, owner and manager in the bank. What kind of eligibility criteria should we have for that? What kind of conditions should we have? We should talk to everyone about it. Our economy is growing. We need more banks. Keeping that in mind, if there is a need for change, it will be done,’ Malhotra said at the post-monetary policy press conference.
 
 
This comes amid speculation that the RBI may consider changes in guidelines that would allow foreigners to own more stake in Indian banks.
 
While foreign investors, including portfolio investors, can own up to 74 per cent in Indian banks, regulations cap a strategic foreign investor’s stake at 15 per cent. Any holding above 5 per cent requires prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India. Additionally, there is a 26 per cent cap on voting rights by any large shareholding by a promoter or a strategic investor.
 
‘We allow 15 per cent for non-residents, but on a case-by-case basis, it can go above 15 per cent. There is no immediate change in that,’ Malhotra said.

Also Read

Interest rate

CRR cut surprised mkts; RBI may await data before next rate move: Analysts

Nomura

RBI delivers a jumbo surprise; more reasons for INR to underperform: Nomura

rbi reserve bank of india

How will RBI's policy decision impact market? Analysts prefer these stocks

Sensex, BSE, stock markets

RBI cuts repo, CRR: 5 rate sensitive stocks to buy with up to 26% upside

Premiumrbi reserve bank of india

RBI's June MPC review: Terminal rate and policy tone to be in view

 
In the recent past, the RBI has allowed Fairfax to acquire 51 per cent in Catholic Syrian Bank.
 
Further, recently, Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) has proposed to buy a 20 per cent stake in Yes Bank from State Bank of India (SBI) and seven private sector banks, who had invested in Yes Bank during its reconstruction in March 2020, for Rs 13,482 crore.
 
Additionally, reports suggest Dubai-headquartered Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, which got RBI approval to establish a wholly owned subsidiary (WoS) in India, is eyeing a majority stake in IDBI Bank. The government has started the process of disinvestment of IDBI Bank. The government is offering a 30.48 per cent stake, while Life Insurance Corporation will sell a 30.24 per cent stake. The RBI is currently evaluating the fit and proper criteria of the investors.
 
Meanwhile, Malhotra, responding to a question on applications from small finance banks seeking conversion into universal banks, said there is no timeline for a decision, but work is in progress on the applications received.
 
‘I do not think there is a timeline, but it does not mean that we do not have an internal timeline. Work is in progress in all the applications that have come to us. We have already articulated a decision on one of them, which we have rejected,’ he said.

More From This Section

Switzerland flag

Switzerland to exchange crypto info with India, 73 other countries

Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI to raise gold lending LTV to 85% for loans under Rs 2.5 lakh: Malhotra

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

'We've won the inflation battle': RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra on rate cuts

PremiumIndia US trade agreement 2025, Bilateral Trade Agreement BTA India US, sector-specific trade talks India US, virtual trade negotiations India US, Donald Trump reciprocal tariffs, 90 trade deals in 90 days, India US tariff discussions, US trade policy

Drop 10% universal tariff in bilateral trade agreement: India to US

PremiumMoody's, Moodys

Finance ministry meets Moody's execs, makes case for ratings upgrade

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Policy RBI Governor Indian Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon