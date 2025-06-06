Friday, June 06, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / 'We've won the inflation battle': RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra on rate cuts

'We've won the inflation battle': RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra on rate cuts

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says inflation is under control as repo rate is cut to 5.5%, CRR lowered to 3% and policy stance turned neutral to support growth and banking system liquidity

Sanjay Malhotra says inflation under control, RBI shifts focus to growth

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra explains 50 bps rate cut (Photo:Reuters)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday expressed confidence in having brought inflation under control, shifting its focus toward sustaining economic growth. 
Speaking after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the central bank had effectively curbed price pressures. “We have won the inflation battle,” he declared.
 
Retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to 3.16 per cent in April, the lowest since July 2019, and remained below the RBI’s 4 per cent target for the third consecutive month. A sharp fall in food inflation, down to 1.78 per cent from 8.7 per cent a year earlier, played a key role in this easing trend.
 
 
Meanwhile, Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation fell to 0.85 per cent in April from 2.05 per cent in March, driven largely by a decline in fuel and power prices.

Also Read

Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Bulls remain in control; Nifty tests 25k; Muthoot, Manappuram soar; Banks rally

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

HDFC Bank, Bajaj Fin: Rate sensitive shares up on repo rate, CRR cut by RBI

The country's foreign exchange reserves have risen by $311 billion since December 2018, when the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das began. This represents the largest forex jump under any governor to date. India now has th

India's forex reserves dip by $1.2 billion to $691.5 billion as on May 30

banking, banks

India may ease bank ownership rules as foreign interest, capital needs grow

RBI

RBI balance sheet grows 8.2% to ₹76.25 trillion in FY25, surplus up 27%

Our choice was to give certainty to markets: RBI guv

Explaining the timing of the policy moves, Malhotra said, “Our choice was to keep the stance accommodative but not act, or to act and change the stance to neutral. We chose to act. Actions are as important as intent.” 
He said, “Whatever we do, we do decisively and at the right time. The more certainty we give to markets and banks, the stronger our macros will be.”
 
The RBI reduced the repo rate to 5.5 per cent, and lowered the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to 3 per cent from 4 per cent, to be implemented in four tranches starting in September. The RBI governor said the CRR move alone would inject about ₹2.5 lakh crore into the system by November-end. 
“We could have announced the CRR cut later,” he said, “but we did it today to assure banks that liquidity will be maintained. It gives them room to plan credit and reduce rates.” 
 

CRR comfortable for liquidity management

Explaining the rationale behind the CRR cut, Malhotra said, “Over the last 12–13 years, CRR has mostly remained at 4 per cent. During Covid, we reduced it by 1 per cent. Based on current experience, 3 per cent is a comfortable reserve ratio from a liquidity management perspective.” 
He estimated the cut could improve bank Net Interest Margins (NIMs) by at least seven basis points.
   

Neutral stance means data-dependent decisions

On the shift from an accommodative to a neutral stance, Malhotra clarified, “Neutral means we are open to either direction; it all depends on incoming data. The statute doesn’t mandate a vote on stance, but all six MPC members were in agreement to shift to neutral.” 
He said the MPC has “limited scope to boost growth”, which made the change in stance necessary. “If the data demands that we stay put, we will. But if it points to further action, we will not hesitate,” he said.
 

Lending norms eased for small loans, gold loans

In an effort to improve credit access, especially for small borrowers, the RBI announced the following:
  • LTV cap for small loans (up to ₹2.5 lakh) has been raised to 85 per cent from 75 per cent, including interest.
  • Final guidelines for gold loans will be released by Monday.
  • Credit appraisal will no longer be required for small-ticket gold loans.
  • End-use monitoring will apply only to loans under Priority Sector Lending.
 
These changes are likely to ease access to funds for low-income borrowers, particularly in rural India where gold loans are a primary source of credit.
 

Liquidity abundant; no target call rate

On liquidity management, Malhotra reiterated: “Liquidity is abundant. We have not set any target call rate. We’ll watch how the situation evolves, but right now, there’s no concern.”

More From This Section

PremiumIndia US trade agreement 2025, Bilateral Trade Agreement BTA India US, sector-specific trade talks India US, virtual trade negotiations India US, Donald Trump reciprocal tariffs, 90 trade deals in 90 days, India US tariff discussions, US trade policy

Drop 10% universal tariff in bilateral trade agreement: India to US

PremiumMoody's, Moodys

Finance ministry meets Moody's execs, makes case for ratings upgrade

Premiumspare car parts, automobiles

Auto equipment manufacturers make 2-pronged plans for rare earth crunch

Mahendra Dev, Chairperson of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM)

Centre appoints economist S Mahendra Dev as chairperson of EAC-PM

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal calls Italian business enclaves in India to boost investment

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Inflation RBI Governor RBI RBI monetary policy RBI MPC Meeting RBI repo rate BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon