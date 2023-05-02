close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Record GST collection but IGST on imports fell 5% on muted demand

If this trend continues, the decline in IGST might indicate weak customs duty collections in FY24

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
GST
Premium

GST

3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 2:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The goods and services tax (GST) collections hit a record high in April this year, but lower commodity prices have cast a shadow on the mop-up. This was reflected in the fall of integrated GST (IGST) collections from the import of goods in the month.
The revenue from this head fell 4.7 per cent at Rs 34,772 crore in the first month of 2023-24 over Rs 36,705 crore in the same month the previous year.
The fall in IGST from imports can be attributed to a decline in the inbound shipments of goods in March. Merchandise imports declined by almost eight per cent at $58.11 billion in March.
Or

Also Read

Why do states want a bigger share of GST?

Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help?

GST collection hits an all-time high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April

Top Headlines: Tax-free slab to Rs 5 lakh, basic Customs duty cut, and more

Feb GST collection up 12% YoY to Rs 1.49 trn, dips month-on-month

Indian start-ups distance themselves from IAMAI, call it 'pro-Big Tech'

India's exports to Latin America likely to be highest in a decade in FY23

Iran calls for increased use of national currencies in trade with India

IMF pins hope on India for global economic revival in, says report

Implosion of India's tech startups reveals fundamental flaws in the system

Topics : GST collection India economy goods and service tax GST economy

First Published: May 02 2023 | 2:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Indian start-ups distance themselves from IAMAI, call it 'pro-Big Tech'

startups, funding, business
3 min read
Premium

India's exports to Latin America likely to be highest in a decade in FY23

exports, imports, trade
2 min read

Iran calls for increased use of national currencies in trade with India

Iran
2 min read

IMF pins hope on India for global economic revival in, says report

IMF, International Monetary Fund
3 min read

Implosion of India's tech startups reveals fundamental flaws in the system

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,100/tonne from Rs 6,400

petrol pump
1 min read

Record GST collection in April is 'great news' for economy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation on 76th Independence Day at Red Fort. (PTI Photo)
1 min read

Implosion of India's tech startups reveals fundamental flaws in the system

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

GST collection rises to all-time high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April

GST
4 min read

India's coal output rises 8.67% YoY to record 73.02 mn tonnes in April

Coal, fossil fuel
2 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon