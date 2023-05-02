Record GST collection but IGST on imports fell 5% on muted demand

The goods and services tax (GST) collections hit a record high in April this year, but lower commodity prices have cast a shadow on the mop-up. This was reflected in the fall of integrated GST (IGST) collections from the import of goods in the month.
The revenue from this head fell 4.7 per cent at Rs 34,772 crore in the first month of 2023-24 over Rs 36,705 crore in the same month the previous year.
The fall in IGST from imports can be attributed to a decline in the inbound shipments of goods in March. Merchandise imports declined by almost eight per cent at $58.11 billion in March.
