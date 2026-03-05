The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) is expected to announce the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 final results soon. With all three stages — preliminary, mains, and the personality test — now concluded, candidates across the country are eagerly awaiting the release of the final merit list.

The UPSC concluded the personality test round on February 27. While officials have not yet confirmed the exact date and time for the declaration of the results, the final list is expected to be announced this week. Once released, the commission will recommend around 979 candidates for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Group A and Group B services.

UPSC CSE Result 2025: Important dates

As per past trends, UPSC usually announces the final result within about a week after the interviews end. The 2025 cycle appears to be following the same trajectory.

· Commencement of examination process (prelims)- May 25, 2025

· Main examination- August 22 to August 31, 2025

· End of personality test or interview- February 27, 2026.

How to check the UPSC CSE result 2025?

· Go to the official website at upsc.gov.in

· On the homepage, press the Result tab

· Now, press on the UPSC CSE Result

· Enter the pdf link for UPSC CSE Result 2025

· Press Ctrl + F and search your roll number

· Save and download the PDF for later reference.

What is after the UPSC CSE results 2025 merit list?

The official website's "Final Result" section will have the UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 in PDF format. The names and roll numbers of the suggested candidates will be listed in the document in order of merit.

Selected candidates go to the next round, which includes cadre allocation and appointment procedures, after the announcement of the merit list. Following the announcement of the final results, the scores of the recommended and non-recommended candidates are often disclosed separately.