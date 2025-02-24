Monday, February 24, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Retail inflation eases to 4.61% for farm workers, 4.73% for rural labourers

Retail inflation eases to 4.61% for farm workers, 4.73% for rural labourers

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) decreased by 4 points and 3 points, respectively, for the month of January 2025

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Retail inflation for farm and rural workers eased slightly to 4.61 per cent and 4.73 per cent, respectively, in January from 5.01 per cent and 5.05 per cent in December 2024, showed the government data released on Monday.

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) decreased by 4 points and 3 points, respectively, for the month of January 2025, reaching 1,316 and 1,328 points, the labour ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 1,320 points and 1,331 points, respectively in December 2024.

"The year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for the month of January, 2025 were recorded at 4.61 per cent and 4.73 per cent, respectively, compared to 7.52 per cent and 7.37 per cent in January, 2024. The corresponding figures for December, 2024 were 5.01 per cent for CPI-AL and 5.05 per cent for CPI-RL," it stated.

 

The food index for CPI-AL decreased from 1,262 points in December to 1,255 points in January this year.

Similarly, food index for CPI-RL declined from 1,269 points in December to 1,261 points in January.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

