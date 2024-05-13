Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Retail inflation eases to 4.83% in April, surge in food prices continues

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was 4.85 per cent in March. It was 4.7 per cent in April 2023

inflation, price

According to the Reserve Bank, which factors in consumer inflation while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy, food price uncertainties continue to weigh on the inflation trajectory going forward.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Retail inflation eased to 4.83 per cent in April as prices of some kitchen items declined, according to government data released on Monday.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was 4.85 per cent in March. It was 4.7 per cent in April 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Inflation in the food basket was at 8.70 per cent in April, marginally up from 8.52 per cent in March, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).
The government has tasked the Reserve Bank to ensure inflation remains at 4 per cent, with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.
According to the Reserve Bank, which factors in consumer inflation while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy, food price uncertainties continue to weigh on the inflation trajectory going forward.
Topics : retail inflation kitchen Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECBSE 12th Results 2024 DeclaredCBSE 10th Results 2024 DeclaredBomb Threats in Jaipur SchoolsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon