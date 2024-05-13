Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Friday's thunderstorm caused an 11 GW electricity load crash in North India

According to reports from state load despatch centres in North India, electricity demand fell by half in just 30 to 55 minutes when the storm hit

Photo: Bloomberg

Experts said the crash followed two events—a sudden reduction in demand and a preventive outage to avoid transmission-related mishap (Photo: Bloomberg)

Shreya Jai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A sudden and severe thunderstorm on Friday night resulted in a drop of close to 11 GW of electricity load, as reported by state load despatch centres (SLDCs) in the northern region. The storm, which was accompanied by gusty winds, thunderstorms, and lightning, affected several northern states. 

Delhi-NCR witnessed a dust storm in some areas around 2250 and 2300 IST on Friday, May 10, 2024. In the electricity grid map, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand come under the Northern Region Load Despatch Centre (NRLDC). The total demand of the northern region as of May 10 was 63 GW.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the load crash report prepared by the SLDCs and the NRLDC, the electricity load fell by more than half in 30 to 55 minutes. Uttar Pradesh faced the highest crash, 4 GW, followed by Punjab (3.8 GW). Delhi and Haryana had load crashes of 1.5 GW and 2.5 GW, respectively.

Experts said the crash followed two events—a sudden reduction in demand and a preventive outage to avoid transmission-related mishaps. Some experts also pointed to the need to plan transmission networks for such sudden events, given that the NCR region is a high-demand zone.

"Several areas faced power cuts of several hours. Such loss of electricity could be saved if the Delhi NCR area, which is almost a 13 GW demand area with a heavy concentration of industry and commercial areas, were provided with a robust distribution network with underground cables and feeder isolation systems," said Rajiv Goyal, chief executive officer of EKI Power Trading, who in his earlier role has designed power distribution networks for Greater Noida, Aurangabad, Nagpur, and Ayodhya. He added that the NCR Planning Board needs to include power infrastructure in its coordinated network design, fit for high-load-density areas, and arrange funds to develop the same.
Topics : Thunderstorm Thunderstorms dust storm Dust storms weather forecasts weather warning electricity demands power demand forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGold prices on Akshaya TritiyaArvind Kejriwal Interim BailIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon