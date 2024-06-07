Retail inflation for industrial workers declines to 3.87% in April

The indices for the months of February, 2024, March, 2024 and April, 2024 are being released in this press release, it stated.

Retail inflation for industrial workers eased to 3.87 per cent in April compared to 4.2 per cent in March this year.

Ministry of Labour and Employment has released Consumer Price Index-Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) for February, March & April, 2024 on Friday.

"Year-on-year inflation for the month of March, 2024 stood at 4.20% as compared to 5.79 % in March, 2023," a labour ministry statement said.

According to the statement, year-on-year inflation for the month of April, 2024 stood at 3.87 per cent as compared to 5.09 per cent in April, 2023. Year-on-year inflation for the month of February, 2024 stood at 4.90 per cent as compared to 6.16 per cent in February, 2023.



The Labour Bureau, an attached office of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, has been compiling Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres in the country.

The indices for the months of February, 2024, March, 2024 and April, 2024 are being released in this press release, it stated.

The All-India CPI-IW for February, 2024 increased by 0.3 point and stood at 139.2 points. The index for March, 2024 decreased by 0.3 point and stood at 138.9 points.

The All-India CPI-IW for April, 2024 increased by 0.5 point and stood at 139.4 (one hundred thirty nine point four).

The CPI-IW is used for fixing dearness allowance employees and dearness relief of pensioners by the government.