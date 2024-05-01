International Labour Day 2024: Know its history and other important facts

Workers and the working class play a pivotal role in the development of any country. Workers do most of the work at the basic level resulting in the prosperity of a nation. They are also considered the backbone of society and hence it becomes necessary to take care of their issues. Every year, International Labour Day is celebrated on May 1 to spread awareness of the contribution that workers and the working class make to society. It is also known as May Day.
May 1 was initially observed as an ancient northern hemisphere spring festival, then towards the late 19th century, it was associated with the labour movement after socialist groups and trade unions supported the workers' demand for better working conditions, shorter working hours, fair wages, etc.
When did International Labour Day originate?
International Labour Day was first started in the late 19th-century labour movement in the United States. In 1886, the specific date of May 1 was chosen to commemorate a nationwide strike for an eight-hour workday. This event culminated in the Haymarket Affairs in Chicago, which was a regrettable incident where a labour protest escalated into violence. This resulted in the loss of life of seven police officers and at least four civilians.
On May 1, workers gathered in Haymarket Square to peacefully demonstrate for an eight-hour workday. However, the protest turned violent when a bomb was detonated and it led to casualties among both police officers and protesters.
Important facts about International Labour Day 2024
- International Labour Day traced its origin to the commemoration of the Haymarket affair in Chicago. In the USA and Canada, Labour Day is not celebrated on May 1, but on the first Monday in September.
- It is celebrated in more than 80 countries.
- The May Day was celebrated in Chennai (then Madras) in 1994 by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan.
- May Day is also celebrated in Maharashtra and Gujarat on May 1.
- Canada celebrated Labour Day in 1872, 10 years before the US.