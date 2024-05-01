May 1 holiday: Are Indian stock markets NSE, BSE open today for trading?

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for two days in the month of May. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Stock market holidays in May 2024: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for two days in the month of May. One of the two stock market holidays will be on May 1, which is Maharashtra Day, which commemorates the establishment of the state of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960. This happened following the linguistic restructuring of Indian states.

The second holiday in May for the NSE and BSE will be May 20. This is a holiday that will be observed owing to the Lok Sabha Elections on the day, which will be conducted in all six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai as per the fifth phase of the seven-phase voting process.

Here's a list of stock market holidays in 2024:

Date Day Description

May 1 Wednesday Maharashtra Day

May 20 Monday General elections

June 17 Monday Bakrid

July 17 Wednesday Muharram

August 15 Thursday Independence Day

October 2 Wednesday Gandhi Jayanti

November 1 Friday Diwali

November 15 Friday Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25 Wednesday Christmas

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha elections in the state of Maharashtra will be held in five phases. While voting on April 19 and April 26 concluded, the remaining seats in the state will be polled on May 7, May 13, and May 20.

The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

The Lok Sabha elections in 2024 began in India, with voting in 102 seats in the first phase on April 19. The polls saw a voter turnout of around 65.5 per cent. In the second phase, another 88 seats were polled, and the voter turnout was 63 per cent.