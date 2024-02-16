Revamped SEZ law unlikely before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

The revamped Special Economic Zone (SEZ) law is unlikely to see the light of the day before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, two people aware of the matter said. The commerce department had sought the Union Cabinet’s nod to bring amendments to the existing SEZ Act, 2005 late last year. The plan, thereafter, was to introduce the Bill in the winter session of Parliament. Cabinet’s approval remains pending.

“The changes in the SEZ law will be possible only after the Lok Sabha elections. The exact time will depend on the priorities of the new government,” one of the persons cited above