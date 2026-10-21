Rubio, Mukesh Ambani discuss energy, technology partnerships at Jamnagar

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday discussed wide-ranging commercial partnerships during the former's visit to Jamnagar, home to the world's largest single-site refinery, operated by RIL in Gujarat.

"The visit included wide-ranging discussions on the global energy landscape and opportunities for commercial partnerships across conventional and new energy. The exchange covered reliable and affordable energy supplies, technological advances, resilient supply chains and the investment required to meet growing demand," RIL said in a social media post.

Mukesh Ambani, along with his son and RIL's Executive Director Anant Ambani, gave a tour of the refinery complex to Rubio, who is on an official visit to India, and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.

"Secretary Rubio and Ambassador Gor were also explained Reliance’s New Energy giga-factories, which are currently being commissioned in phases, and the data centres under construction," the company said, adding that the tour provided an overview of the company’s investments across energy and digital infrastructure, bringing together its advanced manufacturing and deep-tech capabilities.

During the discussions, Ambani also outlined Reliance’s long-term vision for the Jamnagar complex and its development as a centre for deep-tech, innovation and advanced manufacturing. The two sides also discussed the increasing intersection of energy and digital infrastructure, including the role of dependable power in supporting data centres and the expansion of the digital economy.

Ambani also shared his perspective on the opportunities for collaboration with US companies, drawing on complementary strengths in technology, engineering and advanced manufacturing. RIL said the interaction provided a constructive opportunity to exchange industry perspectives and explore areas of mutual commercial interest.

During his India visit, Rubio has praised India as a "refining superpower" and sought to deepen energy cooperation, including increased processing of Venezuelan crude.