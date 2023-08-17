Confirmation

Sensex (-0.59%)
65151.02 -388.40
Nifty (-0.51%)
19365.25 -99.75
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
37895.50 + 93.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.22%)
5341.35 + 11.75
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
43891.35 -55.05
Rupee under pressure as bond yield spread between India and US tightens

The yield on 10-year Indian government bonds is now only 295 basis points higher than that of US 10-year treasury bonds, the lowest since January 2007

Rupee trade
Krishna Kant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 9:13 PM IST
One of the key factors contributing to the decline in the value of the rupee against the US dollar is the tightening yield spread between the 10-year India government bond and the US government bond.

The yield on 10-year Indian government bonds is now only 295 basis points higher than that of US 10-year treasury bonds, the lowest since January 2007.

Topics : Rupee Bond Yields US Dollar Indian rupee

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 9:09 PM IST

