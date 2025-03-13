Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 09:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rupee gains for third straight day; forex reserves surge $15 billion

The rupee has gained 0.58 per cent against the dollar this month but has weakened 1.6 per cent in 2025

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

The rupee gained for the third consecutive day on Thursday, following a pickup in factory output and corporate inflows, as it outperformed most emerging market peers to close at 87.01/$, compared to 87.21/$ on Wednesday.
 
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew by 5 per cent in January, compared to 3.5 per cent in the previous month, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Wednesday. The easing of crude oil prices also boosted sentiment.
 
"As inflows amounting to $1 billion from an FMCG company stake sale ensured that the rupee again rose to 86.93 levels today," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors.
 
 
"The rupee is expected to remain range-bound in the coming week, during which we have the FOMC meeting scheduled," he added.
 
During early trading hours, the session was impacted by an outage on the London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) foreign exchange trading platform.
 
Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that the country's forex reserves recorded the highest weekly gain of $15 billion, reaching around $654 billion, citing Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.
 
The rise in foreign exchange reserves is mainly due to the injection of $10 billion via a dollar-rupee buy-sell swap on February 28, aimed at tackling the liquidity crunch faced by the banking sector.
 
"The swap essentially adds to reserves and would imply a similar amount of drawdown when the swap matures," Bloomberg reported, quoting Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank.
 
"The reserves are also supported by valuation gains due to an increase in gold prices," Gupta said.
 

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Indian rupee Index of Industrial Production Forex reserves

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

